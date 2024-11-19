Pittsburgh Public Schools Consolidation

-
More than a dozen former Pittsburgh Public Schools such as Larimer School are now apartment buildings, both affordable and market-rate, according to a WESA analysis.
After months of planning, analysis and public feedback, Pittsburgh Public Schools announced late Friday that no school closures will take effect for the 2025-2026 school year.
Many elementary and middle schools across Pittsburgh could double or triple in size if city school board members vote to move forward with school consolidations.
Many PPS teachers and families say students need stability, not another change. That’s especially resonant for the district’s immigrant and refugee community.
Final recommendations keep Pittsburgh Public Schools on course for multiple closures, consolidationsCommunity backlash was widespread after PPS consultants floated a spate of closures and consolidations in August. Their final recommendations include tweaks but no substantial reduction to the proposed downsizing.
Pittsburgh Public Schools officials are expected to propose a $735.9 million budget for 2025, barring any cuts to programming or school closures.
As the district considers new closures, communities hit hard by past consolidations brace for more changes.
Pittsburgh Public Schools is the second largest district in Pennsylvania, but like many public school districts across the country, it's seen sharp declines in enrollment in recent years and faces the prospect of school closures. WESA’s Priyanka Tewari spoke with district superintendent Wayne Walters about the challenges and opportunities facing PPS.
Pittsburgh Public Schools parents gathered at the district’s administration building in Oakland on Monday night to protest what they are calling a rushed process to close 16 schools.
ERS consultants proposed closing down Manchester K-8 and housing a CAPA middle school in the building. What does that mean for the Manchester community?