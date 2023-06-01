© 2023 90.5 WESA
Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Trial

The guilt phase of the federal trial of Robert Bowers began Tuesday, May 30, in Downtown Pittsburgh. Bowers is accused of killing 11 Jewish worshippers — members of the Tree of Life, New Light and Dor Hadash congregations — on Oct. 27, 2018.

What you need to know

  • Bowers faces more than 60 federal charges, including hate crimes, obstruction of religious belief, and using a firearm during a violent crime.
  • The guilt phase of the trial, which could result in a death-penalty sentence if a guilty verdict is returned, is expected to last two months. Here's how legal experts expect it to unfold.
  • Survivors and family members of victims are leaning on each other, and bracing themselves for what could be months of reliving the horror of that day.
  • WESA reporters Oliver Morrison and Julia Zenkevich will be covering the trial and providing regular updates.