Pollution's Mental Toll

The Allegheny Front and Environmental Health News investigated the mental health impacts of air and water pollution and climate change in western Pennsylvania.
We found alarming evidence that residents throughout the region are likely suffering changes to their brains due to pollution in the surrounding environment.
Reporting also uncovered the growing gap in mental health care as more people are traumatized by worsening climate change.
Recent scientific discoveries found that exposure to air pollution causes changes in the brain that increase risk for mental illness.
Many people are concerned about social and environmental justice, while others are worried about the impact of large corporations on the climate.
A recent survey published of 10,000 young people, age 16-25, worldwide found that 59-percent are very or extremely worried about climate change.They reported feeling sad, afraid, anxious, and angry.