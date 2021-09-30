Search Query
U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council
Commerce secretary signals feds could invest in Pittsburgh’s bid to become self-driving powerhouse
An-Li Herring
,
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said investments in the tech industry would create jobs across Pittsburgh's economy. She spoke after trade and technology talks between the U.S. and the European Union concluded in Pittsburgh Thursday.