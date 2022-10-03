WESA Voter Guide Profile

-
The contrast could not be stronger, nor the stakes higher, this fall than in Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race, which pits Republican Doug Mastriano against Democrat Josh Shapiro.
The winner of Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor race would preside over the state Senate (breaking tied votes as needed) and the state Board of Pardons.
Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate race is among the most closely watched this year because it could determine control of the Senate.
The retirement of longtime U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle means the 12th District, in heavily Democratic Pittsburgh, is up for grabs. Democrat Summer Lee faces Republican Mike Doyle (same name, different guy).
In a decidedly Republican-leaning district that stretches from Butler County to Erie, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly faces a grassroots challenge from Democrat Dan Pastore.
Consisting of Beaver County and a broad swath of Pittsburgh's suburbs in Allegheny County, the 17th Congressional District is a potentially crucial battleground, featuring Democrat Chris Deluzio competing against Republican Jeremy Shaffer.
The election for the new 38th State Senate District will be one of the most closely watched in the region, featuring Democratic state Sen. Lindsey Williams trying to fend off a challenge from state Rep. Lori Mizgorski.
First-term incumbent and Brighton Heights resident Emily Kinkead faces a challenger from Ross Township, write-in candidate and teacher Matt Kruth, in the redrawn 20th District.
Democrat Rep. Sara Innamorato is seeking a third term in the state House, but political newcomer Frank Perman hopes to flip the 21st District to the GOP.
The 25th State House District didn't change much during redistricting. Incumbent Democrat Brandon Markosek faces Republican Stephen Schlauch.