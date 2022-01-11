Wilkinsburg Annexation

On today’s episode of The Confluence: The Borough of Wilkinsburg could be annexed into the City of Pittsburgh, but the proposal still has a long way to go; the University of Pittsburgh is welcoming Afghan scholars targeted by the Taliban to continue their work in the U.S.; and arts organizations weathered the pandemic with the help of government funding and are starting to welcome back in-person audiences, but whether Pittsburgh audiences are ready and willing to return is yet to be seen.

