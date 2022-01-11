Wilkinsburg Annexation

-
On today’s episode of The Confluence: WESA’s Kiley Koscinski gives an update on what’s next now that a judge approved the petition for a ballot question on the annexation of Wilkinsburg; we discuss how worker shortages and reduced services due to the pandemic are impacting the economy; and, the Frick Pittsburgh’s Victorian Radicals exhibition, which showcases artists who challenged norms in the second-half of the 19th century.
The Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas pushed the process to annex Wilkinsburg into the City of Pittsburgh forward Tuesday, the same day Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald endorsed the effort.
The nonprofit promoting the annexation of Wilkinsburg into the City of Pittsburgh has submitted a petition to the courts to begin the process.
Council members from Pittsburgh and Wilkinsburg met Thursday to discuss a proposed annexation of the borough into the city. Many were opposed to the plan, which now faces an uncertain future.
On today’s episode of The Confluence: The Borough of Wilkinsburg could be annexed into the City of Pittsburgh, but the proposal still has a long way to go; the University of Pittsburgh is welcoming Afghan scholars targeted by the Taliban to continue their work in the U.S.; and arts organizations weathered the pandemic with the help of government funding and are starting to welcome back in-person audiences, but whether Pittsburgh audiences are ready and willing to return is yet to be seen.
The Wilkinsburg Community Development Corporation and borough mayor Marita Garrett announced Monday they would delay a referendum on the issue in order to first collect more community input. A Pittsburgh City Council hearing on the topic has also been postponed.