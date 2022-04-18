How to register to vote and change your party

The deadline to register to vote for the primary election is May 2, 2022. In order to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old, and a Pennsylvania resident for at least 30 days before the election.

Check your voter registration

Pennsylvania voters can check their voter registration status with the Department of State; submit your name, address, and date of birth.

How to register to vote or change your address/party

There are several ways to register or to update your address or party affiliation, including:

Online: The quickest way. Find the application here .

Mail: Download this form and mail it to your county election office. (All the addresses are listed on page 2 of the form).



Allegheny County: 542 Forbes Ave, Suite 609, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-2913