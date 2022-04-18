© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WESA Voter Guide

How to register to vote and change your party

90.5 WESA | By Patrick Doyle,
Marylee Williams
Published April 18, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT
Updated April 18, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT
election_pennsylvania_voting_voter_ballot_vote_primary_philadelphia_-_matt_rourke_ap.jpg
Matt Rourke
/
AP

The deadline to register to vote for the primary election is May 2, 2022. In order to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old, and a Pennsylvania resident for at least 30 days before the election.

Check your voter registration

Pennsylvania voters can check their voter registration status with the Department of State; submit your name, address, and date of birth.

How to register to vote or change your address/party

There are several ways to register or to update your address or party affiliation, including:

Online: The quickest way. Find the application here.

Mail: Download this form and mail it to your county election office. (All the addresses are listed on page 2 of the form).

  • Allegheny County: 542 Forbes Ave, Suite 609, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-2913

In Person: Visit your county election office for a form and to register.

Tags

WESA Voter Guide Election 2022
Patrick Doyle
Patrick Doyle oversees WESA's digital news. Previously, he served as WESA's news director. Email: pdoyle@wesa.fm.
See stories by Patrick Doyle
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Load More