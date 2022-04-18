© 2022 90.5 WESA
WESA Voter Guide

How to vote by mail and return your mail ballot

90.5 WESA | By Patrick Doyle,
Marylee Williams
Published April 18, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT
Election 2021 Pennsylvania vote voting mail-in ballot
Matt Rourke
/
AP
A person drops off a mail-in ballot at an election ballot return box in Willow Grove, Pa., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

How to request a mail-in or absentee ballot

All Pennsylvania voters continue to be eligible to vote via mail for the primary, according to an order issued in March by the state Supreme Court.

In order to vote by a mail-in or absentee ballot, you must submit an application to your county office by 5 p.m. on May 10, 2022.

Applying early is better though — it can be a tight turn-around to make sure your ballot arrives in time for election day.

Online: You can request a mail-in or absentee ballot here.

Mail: Download a form at the Department of State website and mail it to your county election office (addresses here). You can also have the state mail you a paper form.

In Person: Visit your county election office for a form and to register.

How to submit your mail ballot

1. Fill it out

You should complete your ballot as soon as possible so you have time to return it. Your mailed ballot must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m., May 17, 2022.

Fill in the oval next to your candidate's name completely with a blue or black ballpoint pen only. Do not make any markings outside the ovals.

  • Visit the WESA Voter Guide for information on the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races, as well as the congressional and state legislative races to represent Allegheny County.

2. Put your ballot in the envelopes correctly

  • Once completed, put your ballot in the envelope marked “official election ballot” and seal it
  • Place that envelope in the larger return envelope
  • Complete your voter declaration, including the data and signature
  • Include a stamp if required

3. Return it

Mail or hand-deliver your completed ballot to your county election office. (Some counties also have drop-off boxes; check your county’s site.)

Again, note the deadline: your mailed ballot must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. on May 17, 2022. As the Department of State notes, “postmarks are not enough.”

Important note: Voters cannot drop off the ballot of someone else, even their spouse. Gov. Tom Wolf actually got dinged for violating this election law in 2021, when his wife dropped off his ballot. (Voters with disabilities can have a third party drop off their ballot, but they must fill out a form.)

4. Track your ballot

After submitting your ballot, you can check on the Department of State website to make sure it has been counted.

