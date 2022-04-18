Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District: A guide to the 2022 primary election and candidates

What's at stake: In a tough election year for Democrats, the party wants to hold onto this swing district, and Republicans hope to flip voters in the Allegheny County suburbs and Beaver County in their favor. The seat is currently held by moderate Democrat Conor Lamb, who is running for U.S. Senate and not seeking re-election to the House.

Democrats

Chris Deluzio

Couresty the Deluzio campaign Chris Deluzio

Deluzio works on voting rights and election law as policy director of the University of Pittsburgh Institute for Cyber Law, Policy and Security, and lives in Shadyside. He previously worked at the Brennan Center for Justice. He’s a Pittsburgh native and a U.S. Navy veteran who completed three deployments, including a tour in Iraq.

Party: Democrat

Experience:

Policy Director, University of Pittsburgh Institute for Cyber Law, Policy, and Security (Pitt Cyber) (2019 – present)

Education: U.S. Naval Academy (B.A.); Georgetown University (J.D.)

Major endorsements: Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, Allegheny County Democratic Committee, Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council, and Beaver County Democratic Committee; more here.

Fundraising Total: $453,310

Cash on hand: $156,847

Worth reading: "Deluzio announces bid for western Pa. congressional seat" (Lucy Perkins, WESA)

Sean Meloy:

Courtesy the Meloy campaign Sean Meloy

Meloy is a political organizer and LGBTQ-rights activist who lives in Morningside. He’s worked for retiring U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle and was appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf to the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs, as well as other political organizations that work to get LGBTQ people elected.

Party: Democrat

Experience: Vice President, LGBTQ Victory Fund (2017 – 2021)

Education: Penn State University (B.A., B.S)

Major endorsements: LGBTQ Victory Fund; retiring U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle; Young Democrats of Allegheny County; state Sen. Lindsey Williams; state Rep. Scott Conklin. More here .

Fundraising Total: $207,493

Cash on hand: $74,279

Worth reading: "Sean Meloy hopes to represent his home district in U.S. Congress" (Nicholas Vercilla, Beaver County Times)

"Democratic candidate for 17th District seat hopes to become Pa.'s first openly gay congressman" (Julian Routh, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Republicans

Kathy Coder

Courtesy the Coder campaign Kathy Coder

The lone female candidate in the 17th District race, Coder is no stranger to politics: She’s run for state legislature and finished second in the GOP’s lieutenant governor primary in 2018. She prides herself on being a pragmatist, thanks to her service on Bellevue’s borough council and her work on an initiative in which local municipalities work cooperatively. The Beaver County native says her less ideological approach and her roots in the district set her apart from other Republicans and make her more electable in what could be a key Congressional race.

Party: Republican

Experience:

Director of Sales Effectiveness, The Brooks Group

Bellevue Borough Council (2008 – 2017)

Education:

Edinboro University (B.A.); Geneva College (M.S.)

Major endorsements: Not yet announced

Fundraising Total: Not yet announced

Cash on hand: Not yet announced

Jason Killmeyer

Killmeyer is a writer and commentator versed in national-security and foreign policy, and he draws his expertise from work as a consultant on anti-terror strategy. Once a Beltway resident, he says if voters send him back to Washington, D.C., he will “throw sharp elbows” at what he calls the establishment “Blue Blazer Brigade.” He argues that the United States needs new economic and foreign policies to counter a more aggressive Russia and China. While he has been living in Downtown Pittsburgh, which lies outside the district, he is eligible to run for the seat.

Party: Republican

Experience:

Founder/President, FreeWork

Columnist and commentator on national security and defense (2021 – present)

Education:

Penn State University (B.A.); American University (M.A.)

Major endorsements: Not yet announced

Fundraising Total: $120,542

Cash on hand: $110,776

Jeremy Shaffer

Friends of Jeremy Shaffer Jeremy Shaffer

A former Ross Township commissioner, Shaffer is running with a slew of endorsements from Republican Party leaders. He has a platform replete with base-friendly positions on issues such as immigration and “critical race theory,” a previously obscure law-school doctrine that Republicans have seized on to criticize public schools. A Carnegie Mellon Ph.D. graduate, Shaffer works in infrastructure management. In 2018, Shaffer toppled Republican state Sen. Randy Vulkavoich in the primary with help from an outside conservative-advocacy group, but he lost to Democrat Lindsey Williams.