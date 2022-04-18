Pennsylvania State House 20th District: A guide to the 2022 primary and candidates

What's at stake

The 20th is dominated by Democratic voters, but first-term incumbent Emily Kinkead may be one of the few Democrats with reason to complain about this winter’s redistricting process. The district once included her North Side city neighborhood with Lawrenceville and suburban areas nearby. But many of those urban communities have been drawn out in a map now dominated by a newly reunified Ross Township — home of Kinkead’s challenger. It also includes the Ohio Valley boroughs of Avalon, Bellevue and West View. There are no Republicans on the ballot.

Note: Campaign finance fundraising totals include contributions raised in 2021 and 2022. Data updated 4/18/22.

Democrats

Emily Kinkead

Courtesy the Kinkead campaign Emily Kinkead

Kinkead is an attorney who previously served as a clerk to Commonwealth Court Judge Michael Wojcik, and who has a background in advocacy for such causes as voting rights and climate justice. The 34-year-old is among a crop of younger female progressives to be elected from the area in recent years, and in Harrisburg she has been a voice for criminal-justice reform and a supporter of efforts to reduce greenhouse -gas emissions, among other causes. In Harrisburg, she serves on the influential appropriations committee, and she holds a seat on the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN).

Party: Democrat

Experience:

Pennsylvania House of Representatives – 20th District (2021 – present)

Education:

Bloomsburg State University (B.A./B.S.); University of Pittsburgh (J.D.)

Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn

Candidate Surveys: League of Women Voters

Major endorsements: SEIU State Council, Pennsylvania State Educators Association (PSEA), Young Democrats of Allegheny County, Steel City Stonewall Democrats, 314 Action, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald; more here.

Fundraising Total: $58,803

Cash on hand: $21,028

Worth reading: "Facing a new political landscape, Kinkead draws challenger in 20th state House district" (Chris Potter, WESA)

Nick Mastros

Courtesy the Mastros campaign Nick Mastro

Mastros is a first-time candidate who owns a landmark sandwich shop in Pittsburgh’s Allegheny West business district, but he hails from Ross. Although he entered the race well into the spring, he had time enough to secure the endorsement of Democratic committee members in the region. He says he wants to make the office responsive to infrastructure and other needs from its suburban communities in particular.