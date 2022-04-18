Pennsylvania State House 20th District: A guide to the 2022 primary and candidates
What's at stake
The 20th is dominated by Democratic voters, but first-term incumbent Emily Kinkead may be one of the few Democrats with reason to complain about this winter’s redistricting process. The district once included her North Side city neighborhood with Lawrenceville and suburban areas nearby. But many of those urban communities have been drawn out in a map now dominated by a newly reunified Ross Township — home of Kinkead’s challenger. It also includes the Ohio Valley boroughs of Avalon, Bellevue and West View. There are no Republicans on the ballot.
Note: Campaign finance fundraising totals include contributions raised in 2021 and 2022. Data updated 4/18/22.
Democrats
Emily Kinkead
Kinkead is an attorney who previously served as a clerk to Commonwealth Court Judge Michael Wojcik, and who has a background in advocacy for such causes as voting rights and climate justice. The 34-year-old is among a crop of younger female progressives to be elected from the area in recent years, and in Harrisburg she has been a voice for criminal-justice reform and a supporter of efforts to reduce greenhouse -gas emissions, among other causes. In Harrisburg, she serves on the influential appropriations committee, and she holds a seat on the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN).
Party: Democrat
Experience:
Pennsylvania House of Representatives – 20th District (2021 – present)
Education:
Bloomsburg State University (B.A./B.S.); University of Pittsburgh (J.D.)
Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn
Candidate Surveys: League of Women Voters
Major endorsements: SEIU State Council, Pennsylvania State Educators Association (PSEA), Young Democrats of Allegheny County, Steel City Stonewall Democrats, 314 Action, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald; more here.
Fundraising Total: $58,803
Cash on hand: $21,028
Worth reading: "Facing a new political landscape, Kinkead draws challenger in 20th state House district" (Chris Potter, WESA)
Nick Mastros
Mastros is a first-time candidate who owns a landmark sandwich shop in Pittsburgh’s Allegheny West business district, but he hails from Ross. Although he entered the race well into the spring, he had time enough to secure the endorsement of Democratic committee members in the region. He says he wants to make the office responsive to infrastructure and other needs from its suburban communities in particular.
Party: Democrat
Experience:
Owner/operator, Allegheny Sandwich Shoppe (1981 – present)
Education: Peabody High School
Links: Website | Facebook
Candidate Surveys: League of Women Voters
Major endorsements: Allegheny County Democratic Committee; 14th Ward Independent Democratic Club
Fundraising Total: $10,200
Cash on hand: $1,746
Worth reading: "Facing a new political landscape, Kinkead draws challenger in 20th state House district" (Chris Potter, WESA)