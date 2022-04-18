Pennsylvania State House 40th District: A guide to the 2022 primary and candidates

What's at stake: The 40th District spans two counties — Allegheny and Washington — and while Upper St. Clair and Peters Township are widely considered Republican bastions, the politics here can be nuanced. Two-term GOP incumbent Natalie Mihalek faces a Trump-style challenge from Stephen Renz, but 2020 results suggest Trumpist messaging is not universally popular in parts of USC or Bethel Park. No Democrat has filed for the race.

Note: Campaign finance fundraising totals include contributions raised in 2021 and 2022. Data updated 4/18/22.

Natalie Mihalek

Mihalek campaign Natalie Mihalek

Mihalek is the kind of Republican who traditionally does well in the South Hills suburbs: a U.S. Navy vet with experience as a prosecutor, appealing to business groups and even a conservative union or two. Among Republicans, the American Conservative Union ranks her in the middle of the GOP in terms of her conservatism, but she’s opposed to abortion rights and firearm restrictions. She's also recently taken up the ever-popular cause of liquor store privatization.

Party: Republican

Experience: Pennsylvania House of Representatives – 40th District (2018 – present)

Education: University of Pittsburgh (B.A.); Appalachian School of Law (J.D.)

Major endorsements: Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry; National Federation of Independent Businesses; Allegheny County FOP Lodge 91; Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation

Fundraising Total: $75,176

Cash on hand: $49,528

Steve Renz

Renz is the kind of Republican who has become an increasingly visible presence in the party: He has adopted “Make Votes Count Again” as a campaign slogan, and he criticizes more moderate Republicans as well as Democrats. His campaign foregrounds voting issues and denounces Mihalek and other Republicans who supported Act 77 of 2019, which enabled easier mail-in balloting. He was formerly a board member in the Brentwood School District and now serves as vice chair of the Peters Township Republican committee.