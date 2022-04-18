Pennsylvania State Senate 38th District: A guide to the 2022 primary and candidates

What's at stake: This race in a district stretched across the northern portion of Allegheny County will likely be a competitive general election fight for first-term Democratic incumbent state Sen. Lindsey Williams, who does not face a primary opponent. Williams narrowly won her post in 2018, though her district has become somewhat friendlier to Democrats since then. State Rep. Lori Mizgorski and public defender Jake Roberts hope to flip the seat back to the Republican party. If either of them prevails in the November election, the GOP could further solidify its hold on the state legislature. The district covers North Hills suburbs, Allegheny River towns, and East End neighborhoods in Pittsburgh.

Lindsey Williams

Lindsey Williams

Williams joined the state Senate in 2019 after serving as the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers’ communications and political director. The West View lawyer supports increased funding for public education, although she has criticized spending on charter schools. She says she believes the state should tax business profits, capital gains, and other wealth at a higher rate than wages and interest. Popular with labor unions, Williams has advocated for a $15 minimum wage. In April, she broke with her party by backing an unsuccessful attempt to stop Pennsylvania from joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which aims to cut carbon emissions.

Experience: Pennsylvania Senate — 38th district (2018 – present)

Education: Dickinson College (B.A.); Duquesne University (J.D.)

Lori Mizgorski

Lori Mizgorski

State Rep. Mizgorski jumped into this race after being drawn into a heavily Democratic state House district during this year’s legislative reapportionment process. The Shaler resident emphasizes her desire to fund public education, infrastructure, and workforce-development programs without raising taxes. She says she believes Pennsylvania must change its tax structure to encourage business growth. She supported a GOP-backed investigation into the state’s 2020 election results despite a lack of evidence of any widespread issues or fraud. Before joining the legislature in 2018, Mizgorski worked as an aide to her predecessor, now-retired state Rep. Hal English .

Pennsylvania House of Representatives — 30th district (2019 – present)

Shaler Township Supervisor (2009 – 2019)

Jake Roberts

A resident of Ross Township, lawyer Jake Roberts says he decided to run for state Senate because he finds Mizgorski’s “conservative credentials” to be inadequate. He, meanwhile, has staked out a position decidedly to the right , vowing to protect gun rights and calling for a voter ID requirement. He opposes school mask mandates and the teaching of critical race theory, saying parents should be heavily involved in K-12 education. He’s the lone full-time public defender in Clarion County. Given that Pennsylvania is the only state not to fund indigent defense , he suggests he could work with Democrats to ditch that outlier status.