Pennsylvania State House 36th District: A guide to the 2022 primary election and candidates

90.5 WESA | By Chris Potter,
Emily Previti
Published April 18, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT
Updated April 19, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT
State House 36th District WESA Voter Guide.png
90.5 WESA

What's at stake: Democrats have a two-to-one advantage in this district, which includes some southeastern neighborhoods of Pittsburgh as well as the working-class municipalities of Mt. Oliver and Brentwood. But the 36th was long led by Harry Readshaw, one of the region’s more conservative Democrats before his retirement in 2020. Jessica Benham essentially won the race to replace him in a four-way Democratic primary, and she seeks to hold the seat for a second term.

Note: Campaign finance fundraising totals include contributions raised in 2021 and 2022. Data updated 4/18/22.

Democrats

Jessica Benham

Jessica Benham
Benham for PA campaign photo
Jessica Benham

Benham, of the city’s South Side Slopes, is one of the young female legislators who’ve been elected from Allegheny County in the past few election cycles. After working as an advocate for people with autism, she was elected as the first openly autistic member of the legislature and its first openly bisexual woman. But she has also trod a careful path on energy issues, expressing concerns about efforts to limit fossil fuels even as she has voted to support environmental initiatives.

Party: Democrat
Experience:
Pennsylvania House of Representatives – 36th District (2021 – present)
Education: Bethel University (B.A.); Minnesota State University (M.A.); University of Pittsburgh (M.A.)
Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Candidate Surveys: League of Women Voters
Major endorsements: Pennsylvania AFL-CIO; Young Democrats of Allegheny County; Steel City Stonewall Democrats; more here.
Fundraising Total: $32,619
Cash on hand: $25,259
Worth reading: "Former Brentwood councilor to challenge Benham in 36th House district" (Chris Potter, WESA)
"Irwin, Deluzio win Democratic endorsements amid questions about committee's openness" (Chris Potter, WESA)

Stephanie Fox

Stephanie Fox
Courtesy the Fox campaign
Stephanie Fox

A former Brentwood borough councilor who ran an abortive campaign for Congress earlier in the election cycle, Fox works as an advocate for crime victims. While she is less conservative than Readshaw on issues including abortion and guns, she said that like him, she would focus on the district’s infrastructure needs. Fox won the endorsement of the Allegheny County Democratic Committee, whose snub of Benham in 2020 didn’t prevent her from winning the office.

Party: Democrat
Experience:
Brentwood Borough Council (2011 – 2018)
Education: Harvard Business School (Sustainable Business Strategies Certificate)
Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter
Candidate Surveys: League of Women Voters
Major endorsements: Allegheny County Democratic Committee
Fundraising total: Not yet announced
Cash on hand: Not yet announced
Worth reading: "Former Brentwood councilor to challenge Benham in 36th House district" (Chris Potter, WESA)
"Irwin, Deluzio win Democratic endorsements amid questions about committee's openness" (Chris Potter, WESA)

Tags

WESA Voter Guide Jessica BenhamStephanie FoxPennsylvania State House 36th DistrictElection 2022
Chris Potter
Nearly three decades after leaving home for college, Chris Potter now lives four miles from the house he grew up in -- a testament either to the charm of the South Hills or to a simple lack of ambition. In the intervening years, Potter held a variety of jobs, including asbestos abatement engineer and ice-cream truck driver. He has also worked for a number of local media outlets, only some of which then went out of business. After serving as the editor of Pittsburgh City Paper for a decade, he covered politics and government at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He has won some awards during the course of his quarter-century journalistic career, but then even a blind squirrel sometimes digs up an acorn.
See stories by Chris Potter
Emily Previti
Emily Previti is a podcast producer and data journalist for Kouvenda Media.
See stories by Emily Previti
