Pennsylvania Governor: A guide to the 2022 primary and candidates
What's at stake: The gubernatorial race may well reshape state law on issues ranging from abortion rights to gun control and voting rights. If Republicans keep their majorities in the state legislature, a GOP governor would give them full control over state government; a Democratic governor would continue the divided government the state has had since 2015. Along with legislative leaders, the governor has a major hand in crafting the state’s multi-billion-dollar budget, setting priorities for spending on k-12 education, higher ed, corrections, social programs, and more. Nine Republicans — an unusually crowded field — are competing to be the party’s nominee against lone Democrat Josh Shapiro.
Note: Campaign finance fundraising totals include contributions raised in 2021 and 2022. Data updated 4/18/22.
Democrats
Josh Shapiro
Shapiro, who has served as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General since 2017, is the only Democratic candidate in the field. He’s known for high-profile investigations of Catholic dioceses across the state and helping to broker a deal between feuding health care giants UPMC and Highmark. He previously served as a state representative and a Montgomery County commissioner. While gubernatorial and lieutenant governor candidates are chosen separately in Pennsylvania primaries, Shapiro has endorsed and campaigned with state Rep. Austin Davis of McKeesport, who is running for lieutenant governor.
Party: Democrat
Experience:
Pennsylvania Attorney General (2017 – present)
Montgomery County Board of Commissioners (2012 – 2017)
Pennsylvania House of Representatives — 153rd district (2005 – 2012)
Education: University of Rochester (B.A.); Georgetown University (J.D.)
Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok
Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters
Major endorsements: Pennsylvania Democratic Party; Pennsylvania AFL-CIO; SEIU Pennsylvania State Council
Fundraising total: $17.9 million
Cash on hand: $16 million
Worth reading: "Attorney General Josh Shapiro announces long-expected run for Pennsylvania governor" (Chris Potter, WESA)
Republicans
Lou Barletta
Barletta, a former Hazelton council member and mayor, gained national attention for an anti-immigrant ordinance he put forth when he ran this small Luzerne County city. He then served several terms in Congress representing Pennsylvania’s 11th district. In 2018, he was the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, but lost that race by double digits to incumbent Democrat Bob Casey. Despite there being no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 Presidential election, he wouldn’t say if he believes the outcome was changed to benefit President Joe Biden. “No one knows that. Who can say for certain how much the election was changed to the difference that would have made? Nobody.”
Party: Republican
Experience:
U.S. House of Representatives – Pa.-11 (2011 – 2018)
Mayor of Hazleton (2001 – 2010)
Hazleton City Council (1998 – 2001)
Education: Hazleton High School
Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok
Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters
Major endorsements: Oil & Gas Workers Association; Luzerne County Republican Committee; Northumberland County Republican Committee. Additional endorsements here.
Fundraising total: $1.3 million
Cash on hand: $356,292
Worth reading: "GOP gubernatorial candidate cites Fern Hollow collapse in campaign email" (Chris Potter, WESA)
"Barletta to enter Pennsylvania race for governor" (Marc Levy, Associated Press)
Jake Corman
State Senate President Pro Tempore Corman has spent his career in the state Senate, representing a Centre County district around State College. His father, Doyle Corman, previously held the same seat for many years. Corman has made his time in the legislature and his pushback to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 response a key part of his campaign. He has allowed a 2020 “election integrity” effort to move forward in the state Senate. “The people of Pennsylvania need to have results of what happened,” he said.
Party: Republican
Experience: Pennsylvania Senate (1999 – present)
Education: Penn State University (B.A.)
Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Instagram
Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters
Major endorsements: Not yet announced
Fundraising total: $2.8 million
Cash on hand: $270,846
Worth reading: "Jake Corman was getting out of the race for governor, then Trump called" (Katie Meyer, WHYY)
"A Pa. state lawmaker hasn't become governor in 70 years. Jake Corman hopes to be the exception" (Katie Meyer, WHYY)
Joe Gale
Gale hails from the state’s southeastern corner, where he serves as a commissioner in Montgomery County, a heavily Democratic county outside of Philadelphia. Gale previously attempted a run for lieutenant governor but was ordered off the ballot by a judge, as he would have been too young to take office were he to have won, per the state Constitution. He has touted himself as the first elected official in Pennsylvania to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2016 and has attacked a number of incumbent Republicans for past votes that allowed mail-in voting.
Party: Republican
Experience: Montgomery County Commissioner (2016 – present)
Education: Temple University (B.B.A.)
Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter
Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters
Major endorsements: Not yet announced
Fundraising total: $99,095
Cash on hand: $33,133
Worth reading: "Gale force in Montgomery County politics" (Brian X. McCrone, NBC Philadelphia)
Charlie Gerow
Gerow is CEO of Harrisburg-based Quantum Communications and for years has been a fixture in political media representing a Republican point of view, though he has not previously held public office. Gerow was born in Brazil and adopted by American missionaries as a child; he grew up in Pennsylvania. He previously has run unsuccessfully for Congress and the state legislature. He has declined to say if he supports former President Donald Trump’s baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, telling The Associated Press, “I’m not here to relitigate what happened in 2020, and I think it's important for us to focus on the future and make sure the integrity of our elections are absolutely preserved.”
Party: Republican
Experience: CEO, Quantum Communications (2001 – present)
Education: Messiah College (B.A.), Villanova University (J.D.)
Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters
Major endorsements: U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thomson (Pa.-15); Newt Gingrich. More here.
Fundraising total: $468,574
Cash on hand: $179,073
Worth reading: "Conservative activist Charlie Gerow to run for Pennsylvania governor" (Marc Levy, Associated Press)
Melissa Hart
Hart, of McCandless, is a former state senator and member of Congress. She is the only woman in the race. Since leaving Congress in 2007, she’s been working as an attorney. She declined to say if she believed in debunked allegations of voter fraud in 2020, saying, “That’s not relevant to why I’m running for office.” But she hasn't been shy about challenging other gubernatorial hopefuls, denouncing their "diva-esque demands" when they sought to prevent anyone who wasn't a Republican from moderating debates.
Party: Republican
Experience:
U.S. House of Representatives – 4th Congressional District (2001 – 2007)
Pennsylvania Senate – 40th District (1991 – 2001)
Education: Washington & Jefferson College (B.A.); University of Pittsburgh (J.D.)
Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters
Major endorsements: Former U.S. Rep. Phil English (Pa.-3)
Fundraising total: $37,060
Cash on hand: $7,200
Worth reading: "Melissa Hart says economy's key in governor's race, with abortion and election integrity less urgent" (Lucy Perkins, WESA)
"5 women to watch during the midterms" (Justin Sweitzer, City & State Pennsylvania)
Doug Mastriano
State Sen. Mastriano, of Franklin County, has been one of the most vocal proponents of Donald Trump’s baseless 2020 conspiracies about a “stolen” election; he organized a post-election hearing in Gettysburg in late 2020 featuring Rudy Giuliani and a phone appearance by Trump. The former Army officer was outside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 during the rioting by a mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists, and he has been subpoenaed by a committee investigating the events of that day to testify. He also led protests in spring 2020 about COVID-19-related shutdowns.
Party: Republican
Experience: Pennsylvania State Senate – 33rd District (2019 – present)
Education: Eastern University (B.A.); U.S. Army War College (M.S.); Air University (M.S.); National Intelligence University (M.S.); University of New Brunswick, Canada (Ph.D.)
Links: Website| Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube
Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters
Major Endorsements: Pennsylvania Leadership Conference (tie with Bill McSwain)
Fundraising total: $1.4 million
Cash on hand: $1.1 million
Worth reading: "Frontrunning Pa. governor candidate still focused on unproven election fraud claims" (David Wenner, PennLive)
Bill McSwain
McSwain, of Chester County, is a Trump-appointed former federal prosecutor and former U.S. Marine. He often clashed with Democratic officials in Philadelphia during his time as U.S. Attorney there. But he was blasted by Donald Trump for not doing enough to overturn the results of the 2020 election: McSwain has blamed his former boss, Attorney General William Barr, for reining in efforts to challenge the outcome. McSwain has said if elected, his “priorities would be strengthening our economy, reducing crime, promoting school choice and pro-family policies, and securing our elections.”
Party: Republican
Experience: U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania (2018 – 2021)
Education: Yale University (B.A.), Harvard University (J.D.)
Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters
Major endorsements: Commonwealth Partners Chamber of Entrepreneurs; Pennsylvania Leadership Conference (tie with state Sen. Doug Mastriano); York County GOP; former opponent Jason Richey
Fundraising total: $2.4 million
Cash on hand: $1.7 million
Worth reading: "Bill McSwain, ex-federal prosecutor under Trump, joins GOP governor primary" (Marc Levy, Associated Press)
"Trump slams Bill McSwain, who'd sought his endorsement for GOP governor primary" (Associated Press)
Dave White
A steamfitter who started his own HVAC company, White also served on Delaware County Council. He says he would advocate for the “same pro-business, pro-worker agenda” of former President Donald Trump.
Party: Republican
Experience:
Delaware County Council (2012 – 2017)
Ridley Township Board of Commissioners (2009 – 2012)
Education: Cardinal O'Hara High School
Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube
Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters
Major endorsements: Butler County GOP; North-East Central Republican Alliance (NECRA PAC); Pennsylvania GOP Southeast Caucus
Fundraising Total: $5.1 million
Cash on hand: $171,308
Worth reading: "Former Delco councilman Dave White announces bid for GOP gubernatorial nomination" (Kathleen E. Carey, Delco Daily Times)
Nche Zama
Dr. Zama, a cardiothoracic surgeon, came to the United States as a teenager from his native country of Cameroon. He has said he wants to improve the state’s education system, health care and economy, though his website has few policy specifics.
Party: Republican
Experience:
Director of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, Arnot Health (2018 – present)
Education: University of Massachusetts (B.S.); Cleveland Clinic/ Cleveland State University (Ph.D.); University of Cincinnati (M.D.); Harvard University (M.S.)
Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Instagram
Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters
Major endorsements: Not yet announced
Fundraising total: $263,052
Cash on hand: $134,455
Worth reading: "Pa. is sick and needs a doctor, says GOP Gov. candidate Nche Zama" (Stephen Caruso, Pennsylvania Capital-Star)