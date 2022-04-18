Pennsylvania State House 19th District: A guide to the 2022 primary and candidates

What's at stake: Long held by Jake Wheatley, the 19th has traditionally been a majority-Black district that sprawls from Pittsburgh’s North Side through Downtown and into Hazelwood, picking up real estate in Allentown and Beltzhoover along the way. Wheatley’s move to join the administration of Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey opened up a special election in April. Now two candidates in that race are set for a rematch in the Democratic primary for a full two-year term in the 19th — one of only two Allegheny County seats certain to have a Black representative.

Note: Campaign finance fundraising totals include contributions raised in 2021 and 2022. Data updated 4/18/22.

Democrats

Aerion Abney

Friends of Aerion Abney Aerion Abney

Abney challenged Wheatley for the 19th District seat three times unsuccessfully, but he finally caught a break when Wheatley stepped down: He had his name pulled out of an empty margarine tub when Democratic Party leaders split on whether to pick him or Glenn Grayson Sr. as their nominee for the April 5 special election. As the only candidate on the ballot, Abney cruised to victory and will hold the seat until the end of the year. But he and Grayson are squaring off for a full two-year term to begin next year. Prior to his special-election win, the 33-year-old Manchester resident worked for voting-rights advocacy group All Voting Is Local.

Party: Democrat

Experience: Pennsylvania Director of Special Projects, All Voting is Local (2018 – present)

Education: University of Pittsburgh (MSW)

Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter

Candidate Surveys: League of Women Voters

Major endorsements: Allegheny County Democratic Committee

Fundraising Total: $45,730

Cash on hand: $18,342

Worth reading: "Democrats choose nominee to replace Wheatley — by the thinnest of margarines" (Chris Potter, WESA)

Glenn Grayson Sr.

Until he sought the District 19 seat this year, running for office may be about the only public role Grayson hadn’t played in his Hill District community. The pastor of Wesley Center A.M.E Zion Church, he's been long involved in community efforts, including anti-violence initiatives after he lost a son in a random act of gun violence. Grayson also has served on the board of the Sports & Exhibition Authority, which owns the professional-sports facilities within the district.