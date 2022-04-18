Pennsylvania State House 36th District: A guide to the 2022 primary election and candidates

What's at stake: Democrats have a two-to-one advantage in this district, which includes some southeastern neighborhoods of Pittsburgh as well as the working-class municipalities of Mt. Oliver and Brentwood. But the 36th was long led by Harry Readshaw, one of the region’s more conservative Democrats before his retirement in 2020. Jessica Benham essentially won the race to replace him in a four-way Democratic primary, and she seeks to hold the seat for a second term.

Jessica Benham

Benham for PA campaign photo Jessica Benham

Benham, of the city’s South Side Slopes, is one of the young female legislators who’ve been elected from Allegheny County in the past few election cycles. After working as an advocate for people with autism, she was elected as the first openly autistic member of the legislature and its first openly bisexual woman. But she has also trod a careful path on energy issues, expressing concerns about efforts to limit fossil fuels even as she has voted to support environmental initiatives.

Party: Democrat

Experience:

Pennsylvania House of Representatives – 36th District (2021 – present)

Education: Bethel University (B.A.); Minnesota State University (M.A.); University of Pittsburgh (M.A.)

Stephanie Fox

Courtesy the Fox campaign Stephanie Fox

A former Brentwood borough councilor who ran an abortive campaign for Congress earlier in the election cycle, Fox works as an advocate for crime victims. While she is less conservative than Readshaw on issues including abortion and guns, she said that like him, she would focus on the district’s infrastructure needs. Fox won the endorsement of the Allegheny County Democratic Committee, whose snub of Benham in 2020 didn’t prevent her from winning the office.