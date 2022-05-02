Your Pennsylvania and Allegheny County voting and elections questions, answered

Have a question about the 2022 primary election or just voting in general? Submit it to WESA and if it's a good one, we'll answer it.

When will mail-in ballots be sent to people who have renewed their mail-in request for 2022?

The Allegheny County Elections Division announced on April 26 that it will begin mailing out ballots to the voters who have requested them so far.

If you’d like to vote by mail in the May primary , you must submit an application to your county elections office by 5 p.m. on May 10, 2022.

Are there any referendums/ballot questions that will appear on the May 17 ballot?

There are no statewide ballot questions in this year’s primary, but your municipality could have one. Allegheny County voters can look at a sample ballot here .

I was told that the redistricting has changed my district. How do I find out what my new district is and where to vote?

The Pennsylvania Department of State has search functions to allow you to find your district and polling place ; if you’re in Allegheny County, you can also go to alleghenyvotes.com .

I’m considering registering independent. What are the pros and cons?

Many voters feel like they don’t align or support Democratic or Republican parties, and will register as an independent. If that’s a sentiment that you identify with, that could be a benefit.

A clear limitation is the inability to vote for candidates in primary elections. Because Pennsylvania has a closed primary system , only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote in primaries. If you registered as an independent, you can only vote on ballot questions, not candidates.

I’d like to volunteer to work for the polls in Allegheny County and have applied multiple times over the past couple years. I have not heard anything back. Any suggestions?

I’m sorry you’ve had this experience. I heard from a lot of folks in 2020 who struggled to get signed up. Part of the problem at that point in time was that the office was overwhelmed with questions and calls.

This year, officials have said they are still looking for poll workers for the May primary .