Live updates on Pennsylvania's 2022 primary election for governor, Senate, and U.S. House

90.5 WESA | By Patrick Doyle,
Katie Blackley
Published May 16, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT
Updated May 16, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT
We'll be covering Pennsylvania's 2022 primary election throughout the day, including key races for governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House Districts 12 and 17, and state Senate and House races. Check back frequently for updates.

6:00 a.m. — Election Day is here
Morning! Grab a cup of coffee and dig into the WESA Voter Guide for overviews of what's at stake in today's election, as well as profiles of candidates running in competitive primaries.

Need a reminder of where you should vote? You can find your polling place at the Pennsylvania Department of State website.

Polls open at 7 a.m.

WESA Voter Guide Election 2022
Patrick Doyle
Patrick Doyle oversees WESA's digital news. Previously, he served as WESA's news director. Email: pdoyle@wesa.fm.
Katie Blackley
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer and host of our Good Question! series and podcast. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
WESA Voter Guide
What's at stake and candidate profiles for statewide races and competitive primaries in Allegheny County.
