Live updates on Pennsylvania's 2022 primary election for governor, Senate, and U.S. House

We'll be covering Pennsylvania's 2022 primary election throughout the day, including key races for governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House Districts 12 and 17, and state Senate and House races. Check back frequently for updates.

6:00 a.m. — Election Day is here

Morning! Grab a cup of coffee and dig into the WESA Voter Guide for overviews of what's at stake in today's election, as well as profiles of candidates running in competitive primaries.

Need a reminder of where you should vote? You can find your polling place at the Pennsylvania Department of State website.

Polls open at 7 a.m.