WESA Candidate Survey: Bob George and Abby Major on the issues

Republican Abby Major and Democrat Bob George, the candidates for Pennsylvania's 60th State House District, weigh in on top issues for the 2022 election.

About the WESA Candidate Survey: WESA sent surveys to all candidates running in competitive races for federal and state offices in our listening area, including Allegheny, Armstrong, Cambria, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Lawrence, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. Our candidate survey was based upon input we solicited from voters.

We followed up with candidates multiple times via both phone and email. If a candidate did not respond, we have noted that below. (If you're a candidate and would like to complete the survey now, please email Patrick Doyle, pdoyle@wesa.fm).

We have fixed basic capitalization and punctuation issues, but have not otherwise edited candidates' answers.

In the wake of the Dobbs decision, some state lawmakers believe Pennsylvania should ban abortion after six weeks, with no exceptions. Would you support such a proposal — yes/no?



Please explain your stance and identify other changes, if any, you would like to make to the state’s abortion laws.

George: No. I personally identify as pro-life but understand there needs to be exceptions for rape, incest, and the health of the woman.

Major: Did not respond.

Pennsylvania's minimum wage has been set at the federal rate of $7.25 an hour since 2009. Do you favor state action to change the minimum wage? Yes/no?



Please explain our stance and, if you support a change, identify the minimum wage rate you believe is appropriate.

George: Yes. I would support raising the minimum wage to $10/hour in light of recent inflation.

Major: Did not respond.

Do you support no-excuse mail-in voting in Pennsylvania — yes/no?



Please explain your stance and identify any other changes you believe should be made to state voting laws.

George: Yes. I believe mail-in voting needs to be available especially to our senior citizens.

Major: Did not respond.

Do you support Pennsylvania’s involvement in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which sets pricing for carbon emissions — yes/no?



Please explain your stance, and describe any changes you wish to see to state energy or climate policy.

George: I'm willing to consider the initiative but have concerns about the reduction of current jobs in the gas/oil business in which I was a part of for 10 years ... I favor switching all coal powered plants over to natural gas and believe solar is not practical for the climate of Western Pennsylvania.

Major: Did not respond.

Inflation is a concern for Pennsylvanians, and some legislators have called for either reducing or suspending the 58-cent-a-gallon gas tax. Would you support such a measure? Yes/no?



If yes, how would you replace the revenue to pay for State Police and road spending — and are there other inflation-fighting policies you would pursue?

George: No.

Major: Did not respond.

In the face of rising homicide and other crime rates, would you support requiring universal background checks for gun purchases? Yes/no?



Please explain your stance, and describe other approaches to fighting crime that you would support.

George: Yes. It's my hope universal background checks would identify those who might have mental health issues.

Major: Did not respond.

School funding in Pennsylvania is heavily supported by property taxes. Would you support efforts to change that system — yes/no?



Please explain your stance and describe the changes you would support to how public education is funded.

George: No. Schools need funding, if not property tax, we might have to look to expanding the sales tax to include food and clothing or expand the state income tax to include Social Security, neither I would support ... Best to leave property tax in place.

Major: Did not respond.