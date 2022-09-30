WESA Candidate Survey: Sara Innamorato and Frank Perman on the issues

We surveyed Republican Frank Perman and Democrat Sara Innamorato, the candidates for Pennsylvania's 21st State House District, on top issues for the 2022 election.

About the WESA Candidate Survey: In August, WESA sent surveys to all candidates running in competitive races for federal and state offices in our listening area, including Allegheny, Armstrong, Cambria, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Lawrence, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. Our candidate survey was based upon input we solicited from voters.

We followed up with candidates multiple times via both phone and email. If a candidate did not respond, we have noted that below. (If you're a candidate and would like to complete the survey now, please email Patrick Doyle, pdoyle@wesa.fm).

We have fixed basic capitalization and punctuation issues, but have not otherwise edited candidates' answers.

In the wake of the Dobbs decision, some state lawmakers believe Pennsylvania should ban abortion after six weeks, with no exceptions. Would you support such a proposal — yes/no?



Please explain your stance and identify other changes, if any, you would like to make to the state’s abortion laws.

Innamorato: No. I will do everything I can to protect abortion and reproductive rights for everyone. Beyond the simple question of basic rights and the need for healthcare, we can look at Texas and see that their ban has been a disaster for women’s health in that state, and there is no reason to think that similar problems would not happen here. I do not support any restrictions, currently being seriously discussed, on abortion or reproductive rights.

Perman: Did not respond.

Pennsylvania's minimum wage has been set at the federal rate of $7.25 an hour since 2009. Do you favor state action to change the minimum wage? Yes/no?



Please explain our stance and, if you support a change, identify the minimum wage rate you believe is appropriate.

Innamorato: Yes. Working families should have a living wage and expect fair compensation for their work. Corporate profits and the value of worker productivity have more than doubled in the last few decades. Compensation and wages have remained stagnant. Raising the minimum wage to a living wage is a good place to start, but I also encourage efforts by working families to organize and fight against corporate power for a higher standard of living.

Perman: Did not respond.

Do you support no-excuse mail-in voting in Pennsylvania — yes/no?



Please explain your stance and identify any other changes you believe should be made to state voting laws.

Innamorato: Yes. Voting should be as accessible as possible. Groups opposed to voting access have spent tens of millions of dollars in Pennsylvania, and other states, and have never found evidence of significant or systemic voter fraud except that coming from their own ranks. I support no-excuse mail-in voting, ballot drop boxes, and same-day registration.

Perman: Did not respond.

Do you support Pennsylvania’s involvement in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which sets pricing for carbon emissions — yes/no?



Please explain your stance, and describe any changes you wish to see to state energy or climate policy.

Innamorato: Yes. Climate change is a serious threat to us and future generations. If we don’t commit some resources toward making changes now, we will pay a much higher price in decades to come. Beyond climate change, pollution is also a serious public health issue. Poor air quality and water pollution have real measurable impacts on the health and quality of life of people in this region. Our higher rates of cancer, cardiovascular disease, birth abnormalities and maternal complications are tied directly to high rates of pollution.

Perman: Did not respond.

Inflation is a concern for Pennsylvanians, and some legislators have called for either reducing or suspending the 58-cent-a-gallon gas tax. Would you support such a measure? Yes/no?



If yes, how would you replace the revenue to pay for State Police and road spending — and are there other inflation-fighting policies you would pursue?

Innamorato: No. Corporate profiteering is the single larger driver of increasing costs. There is no evidence that lowering or eliminating the gas tax would make much of an impact in lowering prices long term and harm our ability to fund needed infrastructure improvements. The best way to keep costs under control is to pass laws and support efforts to challenge corporate profiteering. I am part of an interstate working group of state legislators working on legislation to check monopoly power in many economic sectors and fight against the cost of living increases.

Perman: Did not respond.

In the face of rising homicide and other crime rates, would you support requiring universal background checks for gun purchases? Yes/no?



Please explain your stance, and describe other approaches to fighting crime that you would support.

Innamorato: Yes. The issue of gun violence boils down to two simple facts: 1) there are too many guns in our communities and 2) access to firearms is far too easy for people who mean harm. I support strengthening our existing background check system, implementing red flag laws and other measures to protect victims of domestic violence, buybacks and similar measures to reduce the supply of firearms, and laws that promote responsible gun ownership reducing the access that dangerous people have to firearms.

Perman: Did not respond.

School funding in Pennsylvania is heavily supported by property taxes. Would you support efforts to change that system — yes/no?



Please explain your stance and describe the changes you would support to how public education is funded.

Innamorato: Yes. In general, our reliance on property taxes instead of employing other mechanisms to raise revenues creates a lot of inequitable outcomes in the Commonwealth. The most obvious of these is in the area of education. Many urban and rural school districts that have the most need for funding for basic education, after-school programs, and youth social services also do not have the property tax base to support those needs. The state needs to assume a larger rule in collecting and distributing funding to school districts.

Perman: Did not respond.