WESA Candidate Survey: Stephenie Scialabba and Robert Vigue on the issues

Republican Stephenie Scialabba and Democrat Robert Vigue, the candidates for Pennsylvania's 12th State House District, weigh in on top issues for the 2022 election.

About the WESA Candidate Survey: In August, WESA sent surveys to all candidates running in competitive races for federal and state offices in our listening area, including Allegheny, Armstrong, Cambria, Beaver, Butler, Fayettte, Greene, Lawrence, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. Our candidate survey was based upon input we solicited from voters.

We followed up with candidates multiple times via both phone and email. If a candidate did not respond, we have noted that below. (If you're a candidate and would like to complete the survey now, please email Patrick Doyle, pdoyle@wesa.fm).

We have fixed basic capitalization and punctuation issues, but have not otherwise edited candidates' answers.

In the wake of the Dobbs decision, some state lawmakers believe Pennsylvania should ban abortion after six weeks, with no exceptions. Would you support such a proposal — yes/no?



Please explain your stance and identify other changes, if any, you would like to make to the state’s abortion laws.

Scialabba: Did not respond.

Vigue: No. I don’t think such a short time is good. Seriously six weeks. Most women would not even know that they are pregnant. The safety and health of a woman is at stake here. I think it’s irresponsible for them to make such one-sided laws that blindly force a woman’s decision with out them also thinking of the consequences of a woman who was raped or a child from and family member. Forcing a life that they may not be ready from the trauma or even have the resources. Its not like the law will help them after the child is born.

Pennsylvania's minimum wage has been set at the federal rate of $7.25 an hour since 2009. Do you favor state action to change the minimum wage? Yes/no?



Please explain our stance and, if you support a change, identify the minimum wage rate you believe is appropriate.

Scialabba: Did not respond.

Vigue: Yes. Seriously $7.25 is so bad a wage only the super cheap business offers it. The wage needs to be $15 an hour minimum, maybe even $20. I keep hearing the excuse that it's supposed to be a starter wage which is bull. It's an excuse for the business to maximize profits. With a higher minimum wage an employee may stop looking. That would save the business the time and expense of looking at it as well. Also the employee could afford not to have to work two or three jobs and be able to spend more time with his family. This is a win win.

Do you support no-excuse mail-in voting in Pennsylvania — yes/no?



Please explain your stance and identify any other changes you believe should be made to state voting laws.

Scialabba: Did not respond.

Vigue: Yes. Mail in balloting has proven it works prior to current iteration. As a retired member of the USAF, I have experience in balloting via mail firsthand. So why not. I look at the new footage of people in line for hours waiting to vote? Why? I look at the footage of protesters at the polls that people want to avoid. To me if it is from what we have learned recently that it's secure then why the hell not. I know I will be helping my 86-year-old mother with getting her mail in the ballot. This way she can take her time (bad eyesight) and get a look at it and understand exactly which line she is looking at. Not everyone has the time and not everyone wants the pressure at the polling place. Again, if its secure and accurate than why not?

Do you support Pennsylvania’s involvement in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which sets pricing for carbon emissions — yes/no?



Please explain your stance, and describe any changes you wish to see to state energy or climate policy.

Scialabba: Did not respond.

Vigue: Yes. I grew up on the South Side of Pittsburgh in the '60s and early '70s. I know how bad it can be. It was a long time between cleaning and doing something. What I like about this is that PA is taking a step further from the base of this regulation and ramping it up to push (incentive) the plants to clean up their act or pay. But personally, I want to see it done faster. This is not just climate as most I have talked to think. It's about health.

Inflation is a concern for Pennsylvanians, and some legislators have called for either reducing or suspending the 58-cent-a-gallon gas tax. Would you support such a measure? Yes/no?



If yes, how would you replace the revenue to pay for State Police and road spending — and are there other inflation-fighting policies you would pursue?

Scialabba: Did not respond.

Vigue: Yes. We have the highest tax on gas in the nation. We can roll back some or all for a short period of time. But it's not the solution. We need to encourage a move to be a higher producing country and state and not rely so much on imports. The supply chain is fragile. I believe we can be producers as well as buyers.

In the face of rising homicide and other crime rates, would you support requiring universal background checks for gun purchases? Yes/no?



Please explain your stance, and describe other approaches to fighting crime that you would support.

Scialabba: Did not respond.

Vigue: Yes. I agree on universal background checks including closing the gun show loophole which in Pa doesn’t have to do background checks. We need strong red flag laws and mental health training for law enforcement and public officials which covers a lot of ground. We need a proactive approach to safety.

School funding in Pennsylvania is heavily supported by property taxes. Would you support efforts to change that system — yes/no?



Please explain your stance and describe the changes you would support to how public education is funded.

Scialabba: Did not respond.

Vigue: Yes. School funding is trying and very difficult. I have talked to my opponents, and they are both wanting tax dollars to go to choose as in private schools. Problem with private schools is they are just that private. If all kids had the possible chance, I would consider it under certain conditions. All teachers must be degreed, all teachers must be certified, all students who apply have to be accepted. Of course, at that point it would be known as public schools which is why they don’t want it. I am wanting a roll back for the elderly in property taxes. They have paid for 50 years or so and deserve a break. Parents need to have more input when dealing with school boards they need to have discussions and a meeting of the minds.

