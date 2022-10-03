Pennsylvania State House 12th District: A guide to the 2022 general election and candidates

What's at stake: A general election fight for the 12th District has two opponents seeking a rare open seat following the retirement of longtime state Rep. Darryl Metcalfe, who was in office since 1999. The race between Republican lawyer Stephenie Scialabba and Democratic veteran Robert Vigue is a competition to serve a district that stretches across southwestern Butler County, including Adams, Cranberry and Jackson townships as well as the boroughs of Callery, Evans City, Harmony, Mars, Seven Fields, Valencia and Zelienople.

Stephenie Scialabba

Scialabba, a Cranberry Township resident, has the backing of retiring Rep. Daryl Metcalfe. Focused on job creation for the district, she supports drilling to capitalize on natural resources and achieve energy independence. Other top priorities include supporting election integrity, property tax reform and infrastructure funding. She opposes abortion rights — having received the highest rating from the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation — and supports gun rights. She has been backed by the National Rifle Association as well as Gun Owners of America, a group that stridently opposes firearms legislation.

Party: Republican

Experience: Associate attorney, Eckert Seamans (2019 – present)

Judicial law clerk to Judge John L. Musmanno of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania (2019)

Education: University of Pittsburgh (B.A.); the University of Pittsburgh School of Law (J.D.)

Candidate surveys: WESA Candidate Survey ; League of Women Voters

Major endorsements: Gun Owners of America; Firearms Owners Against Crime; Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation; National Rifle Association; Butler County Sheriff Michael T. Slupe; Humane PA; National Federation of Independent Business; LifePAC; more here.

Fundraising:

Total contributions (2021-2022): $45,137.41

Total expenditures (2021–2022): $43,424.17

Robert Vigue

Courtesy the Vigue campaign Robert Vigue

Vigue retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of active duty; he also spent 27 years working in the information technology field. The Democrat advocates for future growth of all of southern Butler County's infrastructure, including roads and transportation, the electrical grid and water. The Valencia resident highlights the two-lane to four-lane to two-lane problem on Route 228 as one example of an issue he says was long ignored by the outgoing representative. Vigue stands behind a host of Democratic stances, including a $15 minimum wage hike, clean energy and water, abortion rights, affordable housing, and lower taxes and prescription drug prices for seniors.