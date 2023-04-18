Allegheny County Council, District 11: A guide to the 2023 primary between Klein and McDermott

What's at stake: District 11 includes Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Hazelwood, and parts of South Side. Paul Klein, the district’s current representative, is being challenged by Dennis McDermott, whose positions are further to the left and who counts endorsements from the Democratic Socialists of America and the Sunrise Movement. A change in this race could help cement a more activist role for council in the future.

Annual stipend: $10,939

Paul Klein

Jakob Lazzaro / 90.5 WESA Paul Klein

Klein has served on council since 2016 and is a professor at the University of Pittsburgh’s business school. He has chaired council’s health and human services committee and is also a member of the executive committee, the sustainability and green initiatives committee and government reform committee. Klein has been one of the more progressive voices on council in recent years. He points to co-sponsoring the legislation that created the county’s Independent Police Review Board and helping to create the county’s new Department of Sustainability as key accomplishments.

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: Pittsburgh (Squirrel Hill)

Education: B.A., Pennsylvania State University; J.D., Duquesne University School of Law

Current occupation: Professor of law, ethics and corporate social responsibility, University of Pittsburgh

Related experience: Allegheny County Council (2016 – present); University of Pittsburgh Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business (2016 – present); Duquesne University School of Law (1989 – 2016)

Supporters/endorsements: Allegheny County Democratic Committee, Young Democrats of Allegheny County, Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council

Links: Website | Facebook

WESA Candidate Survey

What is the most important issue for residents of your district? What will you do to tackle that issue?

We have to work more closely with the health department and to launch a coordinated effort that links future economic development efforts with a clear-eyed focus on environmental impact. We have to step up our efforts to address the social justice/equity issues that so hinder our ability to create a society that seeks to promote the common good. Specifically, decisions have to be made about the county jail, the future of the Shuman Detention Center and our criminal justice system. Affordable housing, homelessness and the poverty that afflicts so many families in this county must all be addressed.

Allegheny County’s property tax assessment system has been subject to much criticism in recent months. How do you think property tax assessments should be handled going forward, and what steps will you take to accomplish that?

The system is long overdue for a major overhaul. It challenges our confidence in the integrity and competence of county government. We have created a special committee in council to bring many voices to the table to ensure that in building a new and better model, that we do so in a more transparent and equitable manner. Residents of this county are confused and frustrated. They don’t understand how the system works. We can do better, and council can take some leadership on this matter.

County Council has passed a number of environmental ordinances during the past year, including a ban on fracking in county parks and creating a new Department of Sustainability. But there is still debate on issues such as the county's approach to large industrial polluters. What changes, if any, would you like to see in the county's energy and environmental policies, and why?

We need to take seriously our responsibility to hold industrial polluters accountable. That might start by enforcing in a substantive way existing regulations. But that will not be enough. We have to examine our current regulatory scheme, and clearly our standards will have to become increasingly stringent. The health department plays a major role in this endeavor, and we should expect that we will have to work more closely with them. But really, our real call here is to imagine a different future. Our transition to a cleaner, greener future has to be a priority.

Conditions at the Allegheny County Jail have become a subject of intense debate, and there is increased discussion of finding a replacement for the now-closed Shuman Juvenile Detention Center. What concerns, if any, do you have about the future for these facilities, and what would you do on council to address those concerns?

These are fundamentally health and human services issues. Council agreed at our meeting on March 21, 2023 to create a study group with judges, social workers, psychologists and members of the community to consider what the possibilities might be for Shuman. Certainly, it must remain a public entity. We must not privatize. How we respond to conditions at the jail is a real test of our humanity. Unfortunately, the jail has fallen victim to the political wars, and positions have hardened. Council must take leadership. Again, our oversight responsibilities are such that we need to own up to our obligation to pay attention to operations at the jail.

County Council has played a more activist role in recent years, sometimes thwarting the county executive's agenda and pursuing its own policy goals. Critics say council is a part-time body whose role was originally intended to simply oversee the county's budget process. What role do you think council should play in shaping policy, and do you think council needs more staff and resources than it has now?

When the current form of government was created, it was clearly the vision of the creators that a strong executive model was in order. We are a “part-time” council. The issues that we face, however, and are expected to address are significant and complex and are deserving of a more deliberative focus. Our institutional responsibilities are real, and central to that is our oversight role. We are increasingly owning up to that responsibility. However, our resources are limited. We have 15 members and a staff of four. We do need help. It is difficult to meet the expectations of constituents and the demands of the serious challenges we face.

Dennis McDermott

Courtesy campaign Dennis McDermott

McDermott (who uses he/they pronouns) might be a newer face in county politics, but he’s won elected office before: He served as Point Park University’s student body president for two years. Major concerns for McDermott include environmental justice, criminal justice reform and transit equity. They stress that the three are closely related.

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: Shadyside

Education: B.A., Point Park University; M.P.A. in progress, University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public and International Affairs

Current occupation: Canvasser

Related experiences: Allegheny County canvass director, Food and Water Action (2022 – 2023); student body president, Point Park University (2020 – 2022)

Supporters/endorsements: Food & Water Action, Steel City Stonewall Democrats, Sunrise Movement, Pittsburgh DSA

Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter

WESA Candidate Survey

What is the most important issue for residents of your district? What will you do to tackle that issue?

By far the most common issue mentioned when I speak with residents in my district is climate and sustainability. I would tackle this by expanding our fracking ban, ending “pay to pollute” as a way around tighter regulations, and investing in public transit and electric public vehicles.

Allegheny County’s property tax assessment system has been subject to much criticism in recent months. How do you think property tax assessments should be handled going forward, and what steps will you take to accomplish that?

It is important that the county reassess its property taxes, not only to ensure that everyone is paying a fair amount but also so the revenue can be used to fund public services. At the same time, the reassessment process must be transparent, with educational resources provided to residents so they can understand the process and their rights. Moreover, it is important that low-income residents are protected so they are not displaced by rising property taxes in their communities.

County Council has passed a number of environmental ordinances during the past year, including a ban on fracking in county parks and creating a new Department of Sustainability. But there is still debate on issues such as the county's approach to large industrial polluters. What changes, if any, would you like to see in the county's energy and environmental policies, and why?

It is of the utmost importance that Allegheny County takes strong action to address the climate crisis. We cannot continue to prioritize the interests of industrial polluters and corporations at the expense of the poorest among us. To this end:

Fracking should be banned on county land, and avenues to ban fracking everywhere in the county should be explored.

End the practice of “pay to pollute,” which has put a price tag on the health of residents of Allegheny County.

Investment in public transit and affordable transit-oriented development to reduce vehicle emissions where possible, and prioritize electrifying the county vehicle fleet.

Conditions at the Allegheny County Jail have become a subject of intense debate, and there is increased discussion of finding a replacement for the now-closed Shuman Juvenile Detention Center. What concerns, if any, do you have about the future for these facilities, and what would you do on council to address those concerns?

It should not be controversial to state that residents in the County Jail and Shuman Center (upon re-opening) should be treated humanely and with dignity. This simply cannot be achieved through private ownership of the Shuman Center. County Council must ensure that it retains authority and oversight over the youth detention center, something that would be harder if the institution were privatized. It is also important to note that detainees are not only the poorest in our county, but disproportionately BIPOC individuals. It is our duty to ensure the decisions we make going forward do not further disadvantage these groups.

County Council has played a more activist role in recent years, sometimes thwarting the county executive's agenda and pursuing its own policy goals. Critics say council is a part-time body whose role was originally intended to simply oversee the county's budget process. What role do you think council should play in shaping policy, and do you think council needs more staff and resources than it has now?

When I entrust a politician with my vote, it is my expectation for them to advance the interests and issues I believe in. Members of County Council not only have the power but the platform to advance and address a multitude of issues. To not make use of either would, in my view, make them derelict in their duties. Allegheny County operates on a budget of over a billion dollars, and answers to a population of more than a million residents. More staff and resources are needed for County Council to facilitate transparency and advance constituent priorities.

