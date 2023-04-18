Allegheny County district attorney: A guide to the 2023 Democratic primary between Dugan and Zappala

What’s at stake: District attorneys are best known for quarterbacking their county’s team of prosecutors, but their responsibilities go beyond tossing people in prison. DAs preside over decisions about how and whether to file charges, and whether to refer defendants to alternative programs. They also may work in concert with local police and other agencies to devise crime-prevention strategies. This year’s race pits longtime incumbent Stephen A. Zappala Jr. against challenger Matt Dugan at a time when polls suggest crime concerns weigh heavily on voters’ minds. Zappala faced spirited opposition in his last re-election bid and easily brushed it back, but Dugan has consolidated support from criminal-justice reformers more effectively than did primary challenger Turahn Jenkins in 2019.

Salary: $196,119

Matt Dugan

Dugan campaign Matt Dugan

Dugan has spent more than a decade in the public defender’s office, which represents indigent clients who are being prosecuted by lawyers representing the district attorney. This is his first run for election, but he touts a number of efforts to change the justice system from within. Those include an initiative to provide free expungement services for former clients whose charges were withdrawn or tossed out, as well as stepped-up efforts to help clients through the bail process and to help children facing summary offenses and challenges at school.

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: Moon Township

Education: B.A., Villanova University; J.D., Duquesne University School of Law

Current occupation: Allegheny County chief public defender

Experience: Chief public defender (2020-present); acting chief public defender (2019-2020); chief deputy director (2018-2019); trial manager and deputy of pre-trial division (2016-2018); trial manager (2013-2016); trial attorney (2007-2013).

Supporters/endorsements: Allegheny County Democratic Committee, Pittsburgh 14th Ward Independent Democratic Club; Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, progressive groups including Working Families Party, Color of Change PAC, and One PA; local politicians including Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and U.S. Rep. Summer Lee.

WESA Candidate Survey

The county's homicide rate has ticked upward in recent years, consistent with national trends. What do you believe is driving that trend, and what would you do as district attorney to halt or reverse it?

Gun violence has increased. It's clear that the traditional policies of arrest and incarcerate do not work. We fail to address the issues that bring defendants into the system: substance abuse disorder, untreated mental health issues, and instability due to poverty. We’re failing victims of violent crime by not securing convictions in our most serious cases. We’re failing Allegheny County because our criminal justice system refuses to acknowledge the humanity of the individuals it is meant to serve.

The district attorney’s office has the opportunity to partner with the County Executive, police departments from across the county, and community organizations to develop a holistic approach to stop neighborhood violence.

Since the last election for this office, the Black Lives Matter movement swept the United States, underscoring broad nationwide concern about how the justice system treats people of color. How would you assess the public's attitude about the administration of justice here in Allegheny County, and what would you do in office to improve those perceptions?

The district attorney’s office must acknowledge the significant racial disparities in our criminal justice system, and must actively work to eradicate those disparities with every decision and policy it implements. We must build a system that works for all members of our community.

Through the years, we've seen the emergence of programs intended as alternatives to incarceration for people with substance-use and other problems. How would you assess Allegheny County's efforts in this direction, and what further efforts, if any, do you think are needed?

Currently there are no true diversion programs in Allegheny County. As Allegheny County District Attorney, I’ll work with local law enforcement agencies to divert low-level, nonviolent cases out of the criminal justice system. We’ll connect defendants to mental health and/or substance-abuse treatment options when appropriate. Access to services is a key factor in reducing recidivism and ensuring people have the support networks in place to live a law-abiding life, and that approach is more cost-effective in the long run.

Gun violence is a serious concern for many residents, but local efforts to pass gun regulations run up against the state's ability to "pre-empt" such rules. What have you done, and what would you do, to address gun violence — either through policy actions or through law enforcement?

Gun violence has increased in the county. It's clear that the traditional policies of arrest and incarcerate do not work. As district attorney, I will prioritize working with community organizations on preventative programs with the understanding that the root causes of gun violence are complex and will require a holistic approach to solve.

Policing in Allegheny County is handled by a patchwork of local police departments, which don't have equal access to equipment or money to hire and train police. How would you work with these departments to help ensure they are effective and accountable?

There needs to be dialogue between the DA’s office and every police department in the county. Police need to understand the role the public has in keeping neighborhoods safe; and lift up community groups invested in violence prevention.

We’ve promised transparency and community input. That includes police-community relationships and holding police accountable when they break the law.

Allegheny County has 132 police departments. Each municipality has a different relationship with their police. Each department is staffed differently and has disparate training/resource issues. That makes it imperative to have a District Attorney who will make clear to these departments what standards are expected and the consequences if they fall short.

Stephen A. Zappala Jr.

Keith Srakocic / AP Stephen Zappala

Zappala has been the county’s district attorney for more than a quarter-century, after first being appointed by local judges to fill a vacancy and then being re-elected by voters repeatedly since 1999. He’s presided over a number of changes in criminal justice, ranging from the installation of surveillance cameras in some areas to the creation of “problem-solving courts.” But his tenure has also witnessed the rise of a national criminal-justice reform movement that seeks more accountability for police and prosecutors, and a less punitive approach for many defendants.

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: Fox Chapel

Education: B.A., University of Pittsburgh; J.D., Duquesne University School of Law

Current occupation: Allegheny County District Attorney

Experience: Allegheny County District Attorney (1998 – present)

Supporters/endorsements: Allegheny-Fayette County Central Labor Council, Pittsburgh Regional Building Trades Council, and more than a half-dozen other union locals including Steamfitters Local 449, Laborers District Council of Western PA, and IBEW Local 5

WESA Candidate Survey

The county's homicide rate has ticked upward in recent years, consistent with national trends. What do you believe is driving that trend, and what would you do as district attorney to halt or reverse it?

The increased use of drugs and the increase in people facing mental health crises are driving the uptick in violent crime. We need a balanced approach in responding. This means using the special courts we created to deal with substance abuse and mental health to get people into treatment. At the same time, we must be vigilant when it comes to violent crime. Allowing violent criminals off easy and releasing them while awaiting trial often endangers their community and witnesses who may be needed at trial. We can be compassionate by providing help to those in need, but we must never downplay the seriousness of violent crime.

Since the last election for this office, the Black Lives Matter movement swept the United States, underscoring broad nationwide concern about how the justice system treats people of color. How would you assess the public's attitude about the administration of justice here in Allegheny County, and what would you do in office to improve those perceptions?

There is no place for discrimination in the administration of justice, and I have made that a priority in office. The people of Allegheny County want a balanced approach when it comes to fighting crime where people who commit nonviolent offenses and are struggling with addiction or mental health are given access to treatment rather than jail. That’s why I started 11 new courts to ensure that our system is as fair as it could be.

We've seen the emergence of programs intended as alternatives to incarceration for people with substance-use and other problems. How would you assess Allegheny County's efforts in this direction, and what further efforts, if any, do you think are needed?

Since I took office, we created 11 new courts, many of which are designed to help those in need and to provide a second chance when warranted. As we have seen an increase in drug use and mental health issues, these courts are critical to assisting people receive the treatment they need. A Rand Corporation study found that those who go through these new courts are much less likely to return to the system.

I am extremely proud of these courts, but I always had a policy of working to improve everything we do in our office. I will continue to seek ways to improve on our groundbreaking efforts.

Gun violence is a serious concern for many residents, but local efforts to pass gun regulations run up against the state's ability to "pre-empt" such rules. What have you done, and what would you do, to address gun violence — either through policy actions or through law enforcement?

I think it’s imperative to address gun violence. I have taken an approach where we treat crimes committed with guns as the serious issue they are. That means prosecuting offenders who use guns in the commission of a crime regardless of if they discharge the weapon.

I also use my voice as Allegheny County’s District Attorney and as a member of the executive board of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association to advocate for common sense legislation, as I am currently doing in regard to making it a felony in Pennsylvania to convert a firearm into a fully automatic weapon.

Policing in Allegheny County is handled by a patchwork of local police departments, which don't have equal access to equipment or money to hire and train police. How would you work with these departments to help ensure they are effective and accountable?

I have worked closely with police departments throughout the county and secured funding to ensure that every department could equip their officers with body cameras. As a result, nearly every police agency in the county currently uses body cameras, which are great tools for providing evidence, especially when an officer is accused of misconduct or excessive force.

With so many small police forces, police often rely on neighboring agencies for assistance in responding to crimes and other major events. I have worked closely with the departments to build coordination efforts and secured funding to install cameras throughout the county, which assists departments track down individuals fleeing from a crime.

