Allegheny County executive: A guide to the 2023 Democratic primary

What’s at stake: The county executive is arguably the most powerful local official in western Pennsylvania, but this will be the first competitive race for the post in years. Democrat Rich Fitzgerald is finishing his third and final four-year term, and with no obvious heir, the race to replace him is wide open. The executive controls a government that spends $3 billion annually, appoints board members for critical agencies such as the health department, Pittsburgh Regional Transit and the airport authority, and presides over the Board of Elections. The winner of the Democratic primary will likely face Republican Joe Rockey, who is running uncontested on the Republican ticket, this fall.

Salary: $142,339

Further reading: “ Ethics debate becomes top issue in Allegheny County executive race ” (Chris Potter, WESA)

“ In early forums ahead of May primary, Allegheny County executive candidates show few differences ” (Chris Potter, WESA)

“ As 2023 primary heats up, Allegheny County progressives and moderates lean on allies ” (Chris Potter, WESA)

Theresa Sciulli Colaizzi

Courtesy campaign Theresa Sciulli Colaizzi

Colaizzi is a former Pittsburgh Public Schools board member, whose tenure coincided with the creation of the Pittsburgh Promise scholarship fund, the hiring of superintendent Mark Roosevelt, and the receipt of a $40 million donation to improve teacher effectiveness from the Gates Foundation. She largely stepped out of the spotlight a decade ago, running a beauty parlor that she shut down permanently amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her entry in the county executive race came as a last-minute surprise, and she has often not participated in candidate debates.

Party: Democratic

Place of residence Pittsburgh (Greenfield)

Education: Associate degree in business and cosmetology license

Current occupation: Retired

Related experience: Board member, Pittsburgh Public Schools (2001-2013)

Supporters/endorsements: n/a

Links: n/a

WESA Candidate Survey

Colaizzi did not reply to our survey.

Dave Fawcett

Jason Colston / Courtesy campaign Dave Fawcett

Fawcett was part of the first class of Allegheny County councilors to take office after voters overhauled county government nearly a quarter-century ago. He was an environmentally minded Republican at the time, but changed his party registration as the GOP moved rightward. He’s perhaps best known as the attorney who challenged West Virginia coal baron Don Blankenship in a case that ultimately brought him a victory at the U.S. Supreme Court. He’s also taken on cases involving the plight of pregnant women at the Allegheny County Jail and those falsely convicted of crimes.

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: Oakmont

Education: B.A., Carnegie Mellon University; J.D. University of Pittsburgh.

Current occupation: Trial attorney, Reed Smith LLP

Related experience: Allegheny County Council Member at Large (2000-2007); member and chair, Allegheny County Board of Elections (2000 - 2007); active in civic groups that include Pennsylvania Innocence Project, Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh

Supporters/endorsements: Fawcett has drawn campaign contributions from a number of attorneys, both at his own firm and others, as well as enthusiasts for parks and other causes he supports. His campaign says that many supporters work for nonprofit groups and are “thus precluded from making endorsements.”

Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Further reading: “ Attorney, former county councilor Dave Fawcett joins race for county executive ” (Chris Potter, WESA)

WESA Candidate Survey

Uncertainty about property tax assessments and questions about the fairness of the system have dogged county executives since the position was created. What is your plan to make the process fairer to residents while ensuring the county's fiscal health?

I would work with political leaders to push for an overhaul of the assessment system. Government now depends on the “newcomers’ tax” or spot assessments to raise property tax revenues. But our state legislators refuse to require regular reassessments and refuse to enact a new way of assessing homes and properties that is more objective.

A reassessment would be very difficult under our current, flawed system. Our assessment system rewards owners of high-value homes and punishes those who live in modest or low-income housing, as the difference between assessed value and true value in better neighborhoods is much greater than in impoverished neighborhoods. This perpetuates inequity.

How would you assess the job the county and its Health Department are doing to protect air quality, and what if anything would you do to change its approach?

We are seriously failing to properly enforce air pollution regulations in southwest Pennsylvania, and marginalized communities, in particular, are suffering as a result. The county’s weak enforcement arm is hitting us in two places: first, bad air quality, and second, we are failing to collect fines and shorting the Clean Air Fund as a result. As county executive, I would establish a Department of Environmental Enforcement (DEE) to take the load of air and water (including groundwater quality) regulation off of the health department. We need a county executive who is willing to crack down on polluters and enforce these laws. I will make it a priority to do so.

What do you think is holding back the county's job and population growth, and what would you do about it as county executive?

We aren’t seizing the opportunities we have available. We have innovations known the world over coming out of our universities. However, the jobs manufacturing these innovations are leaving here. I believe that this, in tandem with social and economic inequities at the county level, is to blame for population and economic decline.

The next county executive needs to address disparities faced by low-income residents, primarily in our minority communities, in early childhood education opportunities, juvenile justice, criminal justice, health outcomes, air pollution, and de facto segregation. Furthermore, we must prioritize partnering with companies that will pay fair and family-sustaining wages, and our development goals must focus on sustainability and equity.

What should a county executive do to elevate the accountability of the local justice system while also improving public safety?

As a long-time legal activist in southwestern Pennsylvania, I have argued cases on behalf of inmates, workers, and our local environment. The conditions in our jail and inequities in our court system are inexcusable. Our next county executive must institute a Conviction Integrity Unit as well as advocate for more resources for public defenders and other social services. The human rights violations in our jail are dire, and our next county executive needs to work to solve them. At a minimum, the county executive must show up to Jail Oversight Board meetings and work closely with leadership to ensure that the living and working conditions are suitable.

What do you see as a top priority for working-class residents in Allegheny County, and what as county executive would you do to help meet that need?

My top priorities would be to fight for more resources to fund these services, and make major capital investments in marginalized and stagnant communities. Seeking more resources means being creative, resourceful and persistent. It is essential to engage our corporate and nonprofit communities. Having employers pay transit fares for workers, for example, is a way to lessen the funding obligation of local government. Similarly, a bond issue supporting infrastructure improvements and sustainability initiatives is a sound way to increase investments in large capital projects, such as a countywide Riverfront Park, that would raise the profile of Allegheny County and reap returns for working-class residents like the increase in jobs.

Sara Innamorato

Courtesy campaign Sara Innamorato

Elected in 2018 after besting a veteran member of the state House of Representatives, Innamorato is part of a newer generation of progressive Democrats. A native of Ross who lost her father and her childhood home as a result of opioid addiction, Innamorato has long stressed concerns about housing access and better social services for those in need, especially as an alternative to incarceration. Innamorato has touted her work sponsoring the House version of a “whole home repair” state funding initiative that provides money for home renovations in a bid to preserve the stock of affordable housing.

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: Pittsburgh (Upper Lawrenceville)

Education: B.A., University of Pittsburgh

Current occupation: State representative

Related experience: State representative (2019-present), vice chair of Allegheny County Democratic state House delegation; ice chair for the Allegheny County Housing Authority; secretary/treasurer of the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

Supporters/endorsements: Unions that include SEIU, the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, and United Electrical Worker locals; numerous progressive advocacy groups active in environmental and other causes; local elected officials including Congresswoman Summer Lee and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, along with municipal officials, including four City Council members.

Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Further reading: “ With progressives on a winning streak, Innamorato launches county executive bid ” (Chris Potter, WESA)

WESA Candidate Survey

Uncertainty about property tax assessments and questions about the fairness of the system have dogged county executives since the position was created. What is your plan to make the process fairer to residents while ensuring the county's fiscal health?

I will create a fair and transparent system for assessments, with properties being assessed regularly, without bias, and comprehensively.

I know longtime homeowners, especially in rapidly gentrifying areas, are worried that a reassessment would mean they can no longer afford their tax bill. This doesn’t have to be the case. The state provides an anti-windfall protection that means the taxing body must be revenue-neutral. We also must adopt my Longtime Owner Occupant Program (LOOP) policy, which offers tax relief to longtime homeowners in rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods. I’ll consider enhancements to our Homestead/Farmstead tax relief program, support a senior property tax freeze, and make commercial properties pay their fair share.

How would you assess the job the county and its Health Department are doing to protect air quality, and what if anything would you do to change its approach?

I will use the unique regulatory powers of the Health Department to finally hold polluters accountable and end policies that put our families health at risk.

Allegheny County ranks among the worst air quality in PM2.5 in the nation, as well as the top 2% of counties in the U.S. in terms of cancer risks from hazardous air pollutants. Children living near source polluters have nearly triple that national rate of asthma. We are failing to protect the health of the people of this County. I will work towards building a greener economy that is good for workers, good for families, and good for our climate.

What do you think is holding back the county's job and population growth, and what would you do about it as county executive?

Economic vibrancy requires working with institutions to welcome new neighbors, investing in quality of life, and supporting creative, innovative sectors. If Allegheny County doesn't transition to renewable energy and technology now, we’ll be left behind. Our workforce is ready to modernize our infrastructure, and we’re already a hub for research and development in tech and robotics. I will use the county’s economic development tools to invest in Main Streets, develop diverse entrepreneurs, and encourage the growth of employee-owned businesses. I will convene universities, industry leaders, and community groups to create a roadmap to apply for federal funding that will be the basis to invest in environmental justice communities, and grow our green economy.

What should a county executive do to elevate the accountability of the local justice system while also improving public safety?

I will ensure our communities are safe for every one, no matter our color, race, accent or zip code. I will start by convening advocates and experts to transform the Allegheny County Jail to end human rights abuses there. I will work with our Councils of Government to incentivize municipal police, fire, and EMS departments to share services, engage in joint training to improve standards, and operate more efficiently, improving outcomes while reducing costs. I will partner with mental health and substance abuse treatment providers to get people treatment rather than locking them up. I will invest in successful diversion programs to provide alternatives to incarceration for non-violent offenders.

What do you see as a top priority for working-class residents in Allegheny County, and what as county executive would you do to help meet that need?

In Allegheny County, 38% of residents cannot meet their basic needs month to month, according to the United Way’s ALICE report. As the county executive, I will focus on narrowing the gap between the have and have-nots by investing our public resources into helping all of our residents meet their basic needs and build the pathways to opportunity in partnership with our nonprofit, private, and fellow elected leaders. We will bridge the divide left by the status quo by bringing government into our communities, starting with those hit first and worst by the downturn of industry, racism, and climate change.

Michael Lamb

Lamb campaign / Lamb campaign Michael Lamb

Lamb has been a fixture in local politics for nearly a quarter-century, part of a longstanding family tradition (his nephew is former Congressman Conor Lamb). His career in office began when he was elected prothonotary — a clerk of courts position that he later said should be abolished in favor of an appointed post. Through his subsequent years in local government, including a pair of unsuccessful mayoral runs and four terms as city controller, he’s been a proponent of government reform and been active in efforts to encourage more municipal cooperation.

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: Pittsburgh (Mount Washington)

Education: B.A., Penn State University; MPM, Carnegie Mellon University; J.D., Duquesne University

Current occupation: Pittsburgh City Controller

Related experience: Pittsburgh City Controller (2008 – present); Allegheny County Prothonotary (2000 – 2007); community involvement includes serving as founding co-chair of A-Plus Schools, and on the Board of Fellows of the University of Pittsburgh’s Institute of Politics.

Supporters/endorsements: Since launching his campaign, Lamb has received support from a number of attorneys, financial advisors and others, including bankruptcy attorney Kirk Burkley and retired businessman Stephen Frobouck.

Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Further reading: “ Michael Lamb announces Allegheny County executive ” (Chris Potter, WESA)

WESA Candidate Survey

Uncertainty about property tax assessments and questions about the fairness of the system have dogged county executives since the position was created. What is your plan to make the process fairer to residents while ensuring the county's fiscal health?

We need a property tax assessment that is fair and protects long-time homeowners. But it’s impossible to move forward on that system until the courts and the legislature provide clarity on several issues currently under consideration, namely the legality of how we fund our schools and the Common Level Ratio. As county executive, I will commit to creating an assessment process that will be fair, equitable, and that will not disrupt the lives of Allegheny County residents.

How would you assess the job the county and its Health Department are doing to protect air quality, and what if anything would you do to change its approach?

We know that our harmful air quality discourages people from staying or relocating here and disproportionately affects our BIPOC communities. We need to not only take a look at our regulatory standards, but also strengthen communication with our largest employers, who are our largest polluters, to end pay-to-pollute and find true remedial solutions. We have the technology to be able to tackle these issues, we need to get creative in how we fund it.

We also need a green workforce, which is one of the reasons why I’ve created the Allegheny Achievers program to make community college free for every high school senior in the county.

What do you think is holding back the county's job and population growth, and what would you do about it as county executive?

What holds us back has been our failure to reprioritize our investments, strengthen communication and trust between government and residents, or show a commitment to our communities by actively engaging partnership between municipalities.

As county executive, I will take a holistic approach to our economic growth and ensure we’re building communities that take care of their students and their seniors. I am committed to ensuring quality pre-K education, social services, and afterschool programming for every community in our county. When communities have the funds and means to build the infrastructure and opportunity they need, we create communities where people want to live and businesses want to grow.

What should a county executive do to elevate the accountability of the local justice system while also improving public safety?

I have said since I first announced for this position that our fractious government holds this county back. It’s why I’ve proposed creating the Office of Municipal Partnership to help with creating stronger communities, with helping building better quality of emergency services across municipalities, including regional mutual aid agreements, staffing up with better-trained officers who participate in an annual justice summit and regular county-wide public safety meetings, standardize criminal charges across municipalities, and engage DHS services across the county to divert people away from the criminal justice system all together.

What do you see as a top priority for working-class residents in Allegheny County, and what as county executive would you do to help meet that need?

Lower-income residents who are fighting to stay afloat need to feel safe in their communities, have the educational and job training opportunities to find a good job here in the county, and the transit infrastructure to get them to that job and to other crucial spaces like grocery stores, health care facilities and services, and recreational facilities.

Although there is more work to do, we are lucky that we have phenomenal services in operation through the Department of Human Services. Our county executive needs to make sure that residents are informed about what is available to them and work to help certify and pay more providers and caseworkers already doing good social work.

Will Parker

Courtesy campaign Will Parker

Parker has become a vocal presence in campaigns in recent years, having run unsuccessfully in Pittsburgh’s 2021 mayoral race and in last year’s 12th Congressional District campaign to replace Congressman Mike Doyle. The developer of a mobile vending app, he’s the only person of color on the county executive ballot. He’s focused on inclusion and equity, and he has used a bullhorn to challenge local leaders at events that include a Pirates Hall of Fame induction ceremony and the kickoff for Josh Shapiro’s 2022 gubernatorial campaign.

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: Pittsburgh (Garfield)

Education: Bible school

Current occupation: VendSpin CEO

Related experience: Running a business for more than a decade.

Supporters/endorsements: Family and friends.

Links: Website | Twitter

WESA Candidate Survey

Uncertainty about property tax assessments and questions about the fairness of the system have dogged county executives since the position was created. What is your plan to make the process fairer to residents while ensuring the county's fiscal health?

First, I would make sure the property tax assessed to homes throughout the county reflects the Common Level Ratio in each neighborhood. Secondly, I would create a contractual opportunity that would offer live-in homeowners who don’t plan on selling their property within the next 10-20 years a tax reduction.

How would you assess the job the county and its Health Department are doing to protect air quality, and what if anything would you do to change its approach? I believe that the Health Department is doing what they can to protect residents from poor air quality given the resources that they have. However, I would seek out more technical upgrades to be implemented so that residents are aware in real time of the current conditions of our air quality throughout the county.

What do you think is holding back the county's job and population growth, and what would you do about it as county executive?

I believe it’s time to invest in better bosses who actually care about their workers and are committed to paying their employees a fair & competitive wage along with offering health care benefits. I also believe we as a county need to be intentional about diversity inclusion in the workplace. That means eliminating the barriers that divide us from being more open and accepting the new concepts that will attract job seekers from around the country and world.

What should a county executive do to elevate the accountability of the local justice system while also improving public safety?

Integrity is key. When it comes to public safety, I would evaluate what’s been working and what hasn’t been and put policies and procedures in place along with proper training so that this county operates with a comprehensive approach to serving our residents. I believe by doing so we will lower the number of complaints and civil lawsuits filed against the county.

What do you see as a top priority for working-class residents in Allegheny County, and what as county executive would you do to help meet that need?

I believe transit, housing and human services are all equally essential to the productivity of our working-class residents. One of the best solutions I would suggest to meet the needs of our residents is making sure that they know these services exist. I would advertise all of our vital resources more frequently.

John Weinstein

Courtesy campaign John Weinstein

Weinstein has been Allegheny County’s treasurer for nearly a quarter-century, collecting, investing and spending its revenue. The job also entails a seat on the county’s pension board, and Weinstein has previously served on the board of the county’s sewer authority. Questions about those roles, and Weinstein’s influence within the Democratic Party and allied groups, have been a focus of much of the race so far. But he’s been a prodigious fundraiser and has additional stature because he’s tied one function of the office — issuing pet licenses — into years-long advocacy for animal welfare.

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: Kennedy Township

Education: Robert Morris University; Montour High School

Current occupation: Allegheny County treasurer

Related experience: Allegheny County treasurer (2000 – present); current president, Retirement Board of Allegheny County; board member, Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (2012 – 2022); community affiliations include work as board member for Animal Friends.

Supporters/endorsements: Allegheny County Democratic Committee. Allegheny/Fayette Central Labor Council, the Building Trades Council, and an additional 15 individual union locals. Elected officials including state Sens. Jim Brewster and Wayne Fontana, state Reps. Dan Deasy and Anita Kulik, county Sheriff Kevin Kraus, City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith, as well as four county council members.

Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Further reading: “ John Weinstein touts experience, relationships in Allegheny County executive run ” (Chris Potter, WESA)

“ Weinstein and Hallam deny dealmaking over ALCOSAN seat, as drama engulfs county executive race ” (Chris Potter, WESA)

WESA Candidate Survey

Uncertainty about property tax assessments and questions about the fairness of the system have dogged county executives since the position was created. What is your plan to make the process fairer to residents while ensuring the county's fiscal health?

As the county treasurer over the last two decades, the property tax system is of great importance to me. It’s also of great importance to all of our property owners who expect it to work effectively and efficiently. My proposal is to do away with the existing board made up of part-time members and replace it with one composed of full-time members who are professionals in the field. This not only increases trust and credibility, it ensures that the system is insulated from political influence.

How would you assess the job the county and its Health Department are doing to protect air quality, and what if anything would you do to change its approach?

Many strides have been made since our region’s image as a smoky industrial town. That’s commendable, though there’s a great deal more to be done. An area I feel is too often overlooked is indoor air quality. We’re sending our children into schools and our residents into workplaces at facilities that are not necessarily safe. We need to utilize every resource available and continue building upon past progress, both inside and out. President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a great resource, and I fully intend to partner with our representatives at the federal level to maximize its utility.

What do you think is holding back the county's job and population growth, and what would you do about it as county executive?

This county is so fortunate to have a great many educational and training opportunities, but we cannot fully maximize their utility without being able to retain their students. Our schools and our unions are able to build upon our natural pool of talent and develop jobs into careers that support families with fair wages and good benefits. We have to retain those individuals, and doing so requires leveraging partnerships to attract businesses, both large and small, knowing that a built-in, skilled workforce exists to not only advance the company but also their team.

Law enforcement in Allegheny County is managed by a patchwork of municipal police departments, as well as by county-level forces that include county police and transit officers as well as county jail staff. What should a county executive do to elevate the accountability of the local justice system while also improving public safety?

Public safety is one of the greatest challenges facing our community. Not only does it affect individual lives, it affects our economy and our ability to grow. We need a strategic approach that prioritizes humane law enforcement practices and is also designed to allocate additional resources where they are in greatest need. Our county police are tremendous resources able to provide support if tasked, but we need to coordinate those resources amongst our municipal partners in order to do so effectively. From public transit to housing and human services, the county and its agencies provide a broad array of social services that are depended on especially by lower-income households.

What do you see as a top priority for working-class residents in Allegheny County, and what as county executive would you do to help meet that need?

Many county residents are without insurance or are strapped with high copays and cannot afford to access important health care benefits. We need to ensure that access to basic health care exists in our county. I intend to bring together providers at UPMC, Highmark, and philanthropic organizations in order to provide care to those on the margins of life, those facing mental health issues, substance dependency, or other matters so as to improve their lives without depleting their life-sustaining resources.