A guide to the 2023 Allegheny County Council District 2 election: Suzanne Filiaggi vs. Todd Hamer

What’s at stake: Incumbent Suzanne Filiaggi is one of only two Republicans currently on the 15-member council. She faces Democrat Todd Hamer in the general election. District 2 includes McCandless, Franklin Park, Sewickley, and other northern and Ohio Valley suburbs. The area has been a Republican bastion for years, but in previous elections Democrats have benefited from changing demographics in some parts of the district.

Annual stipend: $10,939

Suzanne Filiaggi

Courtesy campaign Suzanne Filiaggi

Filiaggi has held the District 2 council seat since early 2022, when she was appointed to replace Cindy Kirk, who resigned to run for the state House of Representatives. Though Filiaggi missed the initial vote on an ordinance meant to raise the minimum wage for all hourly county employees, she voted to uphold County Executive Rich Fitzgerald’s veto of the bill. She says her top priorities include public safety and assisting her district’s senior residents.

Party: Republican

Place of Residence: Franklin Park

Education: North Allegheny High School; B.A., Washington & Jefferson College; J.D., Duquesne University School of Law

Current occupation: Owner/operator, Sir Pizza; lawyer

Relevant experience: Allegheny County Council (2022 – present); 10 years as a criminal defense attorney in Allegheny County; four years as an Allegheny County assistant district attorney; three years as a 5th Judicial District, Allegheny County Probation Division hearing officer; North Allegheny School Board member

Supporters/endorsements: Filiaggi’s donors include the Republican Committee of Allegheny County, which contributed $2,000 to her campaign, and Firearm Owners Against Crime. She says she is supported by “numerous educational, public safety and local government organizations.”

Fundraising (as of 6/5/23):

Total raised (2023): $6,550

Total spent (2023): $0

WESA Candidate Survey

What is the most important issue for residents of your district, and what will you do to tackle it?

District 2 has wonderful assets — Great schools for our children (Public and Private), beautiful parks for our residents (North Park, the Crown Jewel of Allegheny County) and loved libraries with programs for young and old. Moving forward, the District 2 Council person needs to focus on the issues of public safety and assisting our senior residents. Our suburban emergency services operate largely at the nonprofit and volunteer level and need stronger support from the County 911 Call center. Allegheny County has the 2nd-oldest population in the country. Our seniors need protection and resources to lead dignified lives. I will work diligently with county leaders to strengthen these programs.

Allegheny County’s property tax assessment system has been subject to much criticism in recent months. How do you think property tax assessments should be handled going forward, and what steps will you take to accomplish that?

I sit on Council’s Special Assessment Committee and have learned a lot about the inequities that exist. The issue is complicated, and there is no “one size fits all” approach because what is good for District 2 is not necessarily the same for other districts. I have done the work of participating in all the education sessions and getting to the heart of the current problems. I feel prepared to advocate for a balanced assessment system. Going forward, Council, the Executive and the Courts need to work together to promote a transparent process that is fair to all county residents.

Conditions at the Allegheny County Jail have become a subject of intense debate, and there is increased discussion of finding a replacement for the now-closed Shuman Juvenile Detention Center. What concerns, if any, do you have about the future for these facilities, and what would you do on council to address those concerns? (Editor’s note: As we were assembling the WESA Voter Guide, the Allegheny County Court of Commons Pleas decided to contract with a nonprofit to reopen the Shuman Center.)

As an attorney formerly active in county defense, prosecution, and probation, I am uniquely attuned to the issues involving these 2 facilities. I am saddened to hear of the almost daily tragedies that occur at the ACJ (inmates and employees) and frustrated that our at-risk youth have been all but abandoned by adults leading this County. The future of adult and juvenile justice demands competent and compassionate collaboration that is bipartisan, and representative of the co-equal branches of this government. I will use my extensive experience and willingness to reimagine a justice system that is proactive, not reactive and one that considers the safety and dignity of all County residents.

What strategies do you think the county should be using to encourage job growth and economic development, and what strategies do you think the county should avoid?

As a small family business owner (Sir Pizza) and member of the North Hills Business Roundtable (an economic advisory board), I understand the critical link between job growth, economic development, and a thriving Allegheny County. I also realize that the County doesn’t in-and-of-itself create jobs but rather facilitates the growth and development by responsibly using our revenue (taxes and fees) to create a prosperous economic environment. Strategies that should be employed include vigorously supporting our Transportation system, Education and Health systems, our Energy sector potential and our Health and Human Services. These areas all contribute to driving robust economic growth and help us create a County with “Opportunity-for-All.”

County Council has played a more activist role in recent years, sometimes thwarting the county executive's agenda and pursuing its own policy goals. Critics say council is a part-time body whose role should be to oversee the county's budget process. What part do you think council should play in shaping policy, and do you think council needs more staff and resources than it has now?

As the newest member of Council, I am disappointed by the apparent struggle that exists between my colleagues and the Executive. Additionally, as a former School Board member, with working knowledge of the organizational process, I strongly believe that cooperation, respect, and transparency are paramount to a healthy and productive relationship between our two co-equal branches of government; both of which should shape policy. Optimistically, I believe this election represents an opportunity for a fresh start and I promise to work thoughtfully towards providing all County stakeholders with fair and honest representation.

Todd Hamer

Courtesy campaign Todd Hamer

Hamer is a newcomer to the race for county council, but he’s been a presence on Sewickley Council since 2022. He says his top priorities include “keeping our parks clean and free of industrial uses and working with our residents.”

Party: Democratic

Place of Residence: Sewickley

Education: B.S., Penn State University; M.S., Virginia Commonwealth University

Current occupation: General manager, Union Fitness

Relevant experience: Sewickley Council member (2022-present)

Links: Instagram

Supporters/endorsements: Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council

Fundraising (as of 6/5/23):

Total raised (2023): None reported

Total spent (2023): None reported

WESA Candidate Survey

What is the most important issue for residents of your district, and what will you do to tackle it?

The district I’d like to represent is a bit of an outlier in Allegheny County, so our problems are unique. We are the youngest district as far as development is concerned. With the largest growth in recent years, we must work to make this growth sustainable for all residents. We have [Interstate] 79 running through our district with constant development along it. We have the largest county park. Keeping our parks clean and free of industrial uses and working with our residents are top priorities for me.

Allegheny County’s property tax assessment system has been subject to much criticism in recent months. How do you think property tax assessments should be handled going forward, and what steps will you take to accomplish that?

Residents must know what they will be paying in taxes when they purchase a home. The county has been too slow for too long on doing their job. I want to push other county leaders to make sure we are fairly assessing all properties in a timely manner. We must do this while respecting the current owners. I want to implement a phased-in reassessment of property values.

Conditions at the Allegheny County Jail have become a subject of intense debate, and there is increased discussion of finding a replacement for the now-closed Shuman Juvenile Detention Center. What concerns, if any, do you have about the future for these facilities, and what would you do on council to address those concerns? (Editor’s note: As we were assembling the WESA Voter Guide, the Allegheny County Court of Commons Pleas decided to contract with a nonprofit to reopen the Shuman Center.)

All humans deserve dignity and respect. It has been great to see current council pushing back on these facilities. I want to be part of the solution and make sure that we work with the new warden to ensure imprisoned people are respected. We must also make sure that all our facilities have top notch medical services. We have seen too many break downs in our medical care.

Shuman should never be run by a for-profit entity. We must …begin working with our residents to take care of these young people.

What strategies do you think the county should be using to encourage job growth and economic development, and what strategies do you think the county should avoid?

Allegheny County is doing well with job growth. I would love to see us work with other surrounding communities (similar to ACT 250 in Vermont). This would create a situation where we are not competing with surrounding counties but instead working with them to improve everyone’s lives instead of allowing corporations to make us compete for jobs.

County Council has played a more activist role in recent years, sometimes thwarting the county executive's agenda and pursuing its own policy goals. Critics say council is a part-time body whose role should be to oversee the county's budget process. What part do you think council should play in shaping policy, and do you think council needs more staff and resources than it has now?

The county council should work with the county executive while also holding the county executive accountable. Disagreement with policy is healthy and should be seen as a strength. As far as adding staff and resources, I will paraphrase a mentor of mine from my coaching years: “Always be a great steward of your current resources before asking for more.” The council should have more resources and staff if the council is improving the quality of life of all members of our communities.

