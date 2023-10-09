A guide to the 2023 Allegheny County treasurer race: Brusselars vs. Ohlinger

What’s at stake: The county treasurer collects revenue from taxes and other sources — including pet license fees — and then invests and spends that money on the government’s behalf. The treasurer also sits on the board that manages pension funds for county workers. It’s a job that oversees billions of dollars a year, and outgoing incumbent John Weinstein has held it for a quarter-century, with little to no opposition. But when Weinstein focused on a run for county executive instead of re-election, Erica Rocchi Brusselars was the candidate best positioned to run. She now faces Chartiers Valley School Board member and former Scott Township commissioner Herb Ohliger, a former Republican candidate for sheriff who chairs hardline gun-advocacy group Firearm Owners Against Crime.

Salary: $110,372

Erica Rocchi Brusselars

Brusselars campaign / Brusselars campaign Erica Brusselars

When Brusselars launched her bid for treasurer this past winter, she expected to challenge long-term incumbent John Weinstein. When Weinstein committed to running exclusively for county executive, other rivals jumped in and out before Pittsburgh City Councilor Anthony Coghill joined the fray — by which time Brusselars had a considerable head start on securing the party’s nomination. The California native has a background in pension consulting, and she chairs a Democratic Committee chapter in her North Side ward.

Place of residence: Pittsburgh (East Allegheny)

Education: B.S., Carnegie Mellon University; M.A., University of Mississippi

Current occupation: Full-time candidate for county treasurer

Related experience: Chair, 23rd Ward Democratic Committee; pension actuary, Willis Towers Watson (2000-2014); volunteer with Abolitionist Law Center on “courtwatch” program monitoring judicial conduct in Common Pleas Court.

Supporters/endorsements: Backed by Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council and a number of unions, Democratic officials and advocacy groups

Fundraising (as of 6/5/23):

Total raised (2023): $2,789 (in addition to $11,500 in candidate self-funding)

Total spent (2023): $10,255.09

The current county treasurer, John Weinstein, has held the office for nearly a quarter-century. What part of his tenure, if any, do you regard as being particularly successful, and how would you ensure its continuation?

During his tenure, Treasurer Weinstein greatly increased the number of dog licenses issued in the county, partnered in the work of Allegheny Abused Animal Relief Fund (a nonprofit he chairs), and led a pet-bereavement correspondence program beloved by many county residents. I intend to continue this good work.

What part of Mr. Weinstein's tenure, if any, do you think is most in need of change, and what would you do to change it?

My platform is one of transparency, modernization, and collaboration:



Make public the workings and business of the office. This includes, for example, reporting revenues, posting lists of overdue taxes, publishing the office’s organizational chart, and daylighting the meetings and decisions of the Retirement Board of Allegheny County. Improve online tax payments; making it even easier for residents and businesses to pay taxes. Foster collaboration by A.) working with staff to find ways to improve the way we work; B.) building relationships with elected officials, county departments, municipalities, businesses, nonprofits, and communities to open dialogues

How would you assess the health of the county's pension funds, and what if any changes would you pursue to improve it?

The county pension is severely underfunded. The treasurer serves on the Retirement Board of Allegheny County (RBAC). The board needs to commission a holistic study of the true cost of fully funding the plan in the long-term as well as engage in a public discussion about what kinds of assets and related risks the county is willing to take on. The poor funding of the plan has been decades in the making, and it will take long-term planning and funding to fully address.

A proposal at the county Retirement Board would bar hiring fund managers who contribute to county office-seekers, have business relationships with county officials or provide gifts to the board or its staff. What's your position on that bill, and do you see a need for other ethics reforms that could affect the treasurer's office?

I support the motion to bring Retirement Board ethics rules in line with the state statute for public plans receiving state funding (note: the county plan does not receive state funding). I made a public comment to this effect at March’s Retirement Board meeting and signed a Good Governance pledge the following week. Further, I support proposed county-level legislation that would create campaign contribution limits for county candidates. Lastly, I would like to see the most stringent restrictions against contributions, hiring, and gifts from interested parties as one way to prevent real and perceived conflicts of interest.

If elected, what would you do to modernize the office and its operations?

Align and streamline systems between the Treasurer’s Office and other county departments and row offices

Improve payment portals and encourage businesses and individuals to use them

Move to electronic payments for vendors, where possible, and expand on the work of the County Controller to make payment advances for employees available electronically

Empower staff to move forward with ideas generated from their experience

Engage with municipalities, legislators, and others to envision ways to make broader or more leveraged services available from the Treasurer’s Office

Herb Ohlinger

Ohlinger is a member of the Chartiers Valley School Board and former Scott Township Board of Commissioners. He is a former Republican candidate for sheriff and chairs hardline gun-advocacy group Firearm Owners Against Crime. As of publication time of the WESA Voter Guide, he had not completed a WESA questionnaire.

Party: Republican

Fundraising (as of 6/5/23):

Total raised (2023): $3,556.57 (in candidate self-funding)

Total spent (2023): $3,556.57

