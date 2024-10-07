Voter guide to Pennsylvania State House 11th District election: Konchar v. Mustello

What’s at stake: Libertarian newcomer Justin Konchar will face off with Republican incumbent state Rep. Marci Mustello to represent the 11th District in the state House. Both candidates support property tax reform and reducing government spending. The eastern portion of Butler County makes up the rural district, encompassing the city of Butler and the boroughs of Chicora, East Butler and Saxonburg, along with the townships of Buffalo, Butler, Clearfield, Clinton, Donegal, Jefferson, Oakland, Summit, and Winfield.

Justin Konchar

Justin Konchar says he isn’t the culture war candidate, but rather the candidate for Main Street. The Butler Township resident has lived in Lyndora all his life; according to his website, he believes in decriminalizing marijuana, education choice, defending the Second Amendment, preserving the National Guard for state and local needs, and eliminating property taxes in favor of alternative revenue sources. He says he decided to enter the race with a focus on fixing the economy. “I’m the less taxes, less government interference candidate. I’m committed to giving back by pledging to donate half of my government salary to local charities, providing immediate support to our community.”

Party: Libertarian

Place of residence: Lyndora

Education: B.A., University of Pittsburgh

Current occupation: Business owner, producing board games

Related experience: Business executive

Total fundraising (reported as of 9/30/24):

Total raised (2024): $134.45

Total spent (2024): $134.45

WESA Candidate Survey

State policies can help determine the health of the local economy — by adjusting tax rates, imposing or relaxing regulations, and so on. What policies do you think Harrisburg should pursue to improve the state’s economic performance?

We need to lower taxes on ordinary people and exempt small private business from a lot of the burdensome regulation while maintaining them for massive publicly traded Megacorps.

Pennsylvania’s approach to education funding, which relies heavily on local property taxes, has long been criticized for burdening homeowners and for creating gaps between rich and poor communities. What should the legislature do to address those concerns, and are there other reforms you think are needed to improve the education students receive?

There's no inherent correlation between spending and educational performance. The method matters far more. We need to revisit exactly how we structure our schools. At present, we rely on the Prussian model which existed to prepare kids for factory work and military service. Needless to say, we need to prepare children for modern and future careers not for factories and foreign conflict.

Nearby states have legalized the adult recreational use of marijuana, and there have been proposals to do so in Pennsylvania, possibly through new distributors or through existing state stores or medical marijuana dispensaries. Do you support legalization, and if so, who should be allowed to sell the product?

100%. I support legal pot and I want to see it sold by small businesses. I want it to be just as easy to open a pot shop as a tobacco store.

Arguments over voting provisions — such as mail-in balloting, “drop boxes” and voter verification requirements — have become a part of the electoral landscape. How well do you think our election systems work now, and what, if any, changes to our state voting laws would you support?

I support ranked choice voting and fair independent redistricting.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe in 2022, there have been discussions in state capitals across the country about whether to limit abortion access or expand it. What changes, if any, would you favor to the state's current abortion laws?

I'm opposed to any and all changes to our abortion laws in PA. They're a good compromise. A deal where no one is perfectly happy on an issue where no one will give ground is a good one. I'd much rather focus on economic issues.

Marci Mustello

Mustello is seeking her third full term in office, having served for roughly five years since being elected in a May 2019 special election. Before winning, she worked for two decades in federal legislative district offices, including that of U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly. On her website, Mustello says she supports job creation, reducing government spending, and eliminating what she calls burdensome taxes. She advocates for state’s rights, gun rights, and pro-life rights, and she says she supports protecting the state and national constitutions.

Party: Republican

Place of residence: Butler Township

Education: Butler High School (1988); attended Butler County Community College, Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania and Grove City College

Current occupation: Pennsylvania House of Representatives (2019–present

Related experience: Staffer in U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly’s Butler County office (2011-2019); former board president of the Butler County Humane Society; member of the Republican State Committee

Supporters/endorsements: Firearms Owners Against Crime; Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation; and National Federation of Independent Business.

Total fundraising (reported as of 9/30/24):

Total raised (2024): $84,625 (2023 ending cash balance: $61,508)

Total spent (2024): $59,467

WESA Candidate Survey

Mustello did not respond to the WESA Candidate Survey.

