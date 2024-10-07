Voter guide to Pennsylvania State House 33rd District election: Lotz v. Steele

What’s at stake? The state House 33rd District traces the Allegheny River northeast of Pittsburgh and contains middle and upper-middle-class suburbs, including Aspinwall and Fox Chapel. First-term Rep. Mandy Steele, who worked as an environmental advocate before joining the General Assembly, flipped the seat back to blue with a 10-point win margin in 2022. Two years prior, a differently configured 33rd had recently turned red by less than three points for Carrie DelRosso. Before that, Democrat Frank Dermody held the seat for nearly 30 years. Steele hopes to ward off building exec Gary Lotz. The 33rd District also covers the Allegheny County municipalities of Blawnox, Brackenridge, Cheswick, East Deer, Fawn, Frazer, Harmar, Harrison, Indiana, O'Hara, Springdale, Sharpsburg and Tarentum.

District map:

Further reading:

“Pa. election 2024: The state House races to watch as Democrats try to keep the majority” (Stephen Caruso, Spotlight PA)

Gary Lotz

Mon Valley native Gary Lotz is a building company executive who says he believes the region needs to attract youth or convince them to stay and work here. According to his campaign website, Lotz has two children who work out-of-state, and he says Southwestern Pennsylvania lacks attractive jobs. He’s said on social media that electric grid reliability, energy costs and future energy demand are what “keeps me up at night.”

Party: Republican

Place of residence: Harmar Township

Education: B.A. in economics and foreign affairs, University of Virginia; MBA, Tulane University

Current occupation: vice president, Dick Building Company; principal at Allegheny Advisors, an executive search firm

Related experience: More than 25 years in the construction, planning and development industries. Lotz was formerly vice president of Sargent Electric, where he helped the company reduce emissions and improve energy reliability, according to his campaign website.

Supporters/endorsements: ChamberPAC, a wing of the state Chamber of Business and Industry

Links: Website | Facebook | LinkedIn

Total fundraising (reported as of 10/1/24):

Total raised (2024): $11,333.13

Total spent (2024): $2,480.35

Further reading:

“20 people to know in construction: Gary Lotz, vice president, business development, Dick Building Co.” (no author listed, Pittsburgh Business Times)

WESA Candidate Survey

Lotz did not reply to the WESA Candidate Survey.

Mandy Steele

The first issue listed under Steele’s campaign website? Climate change. An environmental advocate, the first-term representative previously worked in conservation and green infrastructure, and she boasts that her district was an early adopter of solar energy. Her campaign says she’s focused on reproductive rights, protecting gun ownership, growing the economy through renewable energy and school safety. Steele is secretary of the House Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities committee.

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: Fox Chapel

Education: Bachelor’s degree, University of Pittsburgh

Current occupation: Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 33 (2023-present)

Related experience: In the state House, Steele serves on committees for Agriculture/Rural Affairs, Environmental Resources/Energy, Game/Fisheries and Professional Licensure; formerly served on Fox Chapel Borough Council and founded a parks conservancy group.

Supporters/endorsements: State AFL-CIO

Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Total fundraising (reported as of 10/1/24):

Total raised (2024): $69,457.75 (2023 ending cash balance: $19,968.24)

Total spent (2024): $25,084.76

WESA Candidate Survey

Steele did not reply to the WESA Candidate Survey.

