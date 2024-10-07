Voter guide to Pennsylvania State House 39th District election: Girol v. Kuzma

What’s at stake? For more than 50 years the Mon Valley’s HD-39 had been a sure-fire seat for Democrats. That’s until Republican Rick Saccone won it in 2011 — the district that bridges Allegheny and Washington counties has been solidly red since then. Andrew Kuzma, a young Elizabeth Township commissioner, won the seat in 2022, entering state politics just eight years after graduating from high school. Democratic challenger Angela Girol is a union-backed educator who teaches at Kuzma’s former school and aims to return HD-39 to its Democratic days of yore.

The district covers Elizabeth, Elizabeth Township, Forward Township, Jefferson Hills, Pleasant Hills, South Park Township and West Elizabeth in Allegheny County and Carroll Township (part), Finleyville, Monongahela, New Eagle and Union Township in Washington County.

Angela Girol

Girol has taught in the Elizabeth Forward School District for 17 years — a timeframe during which Kuzma was a student at the school. (Girol’s campaign confirmed she did not instruct Kuzma herself.) She’s campaigning on several legislative goals, including reproductive rights, a higher state minimum wage, plus affordable child care and health care. A longtime union rep, she’s backed by labor and teachers federations.

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: South Park Township, Allegheny County

Education: B.A. in elementary education, Duquesne University; M.A. in teaching, Chatham University

Current occupation: Elementary school teacher

Related experience: More than 20 years as an educator; has led community groups in the Mon Valley and served on the South Park school board.

Supporters/endorsements: Abortion rights and environmental groups; local teacher and labor unions; Pennsylvania AFL-CIO; CeaseFire PA; House Speaker Joanna McClinton

Links: Website | Facebook | Instagram | X

Total fundraising (reported as of 10/1/24):

Total raised (2024): $17,863.62

Total spent (2024): $6,379.62

WESA Candidate Survey

State policies can help determine the health of the local economy — by adjusting tax rates, imposing or relaxing regulations, and so on. What policies do you think Harrisburg should pursue to improve the state’s economic performance?

Harrisburg should prioritize policies that support working families, such as expanding access to affordable child care, raising the minimum wage, and investing in public education and workforce training. Additionally, reducing the tax burden on small businesses and investing in infrastructure improvements would help stimulate job creation and economic growth in our communities.

Pennsylvania’s approach to education funding, which relies heavily on local property taxes, has long been criticized for burdening homeowners and for creating gaps between rich and poor communities. What should the legislature do to address those concerns, and are there other reforms you think are needed to improve the education students receive?

The legislature must reform the current funding formula to ensure equitable distribution of resources, regardless of a community’s wealth. We should also reduce the reliance on property taxes by increasing the commonwealth funding for public schools. Investing in early childhood education, teacher support, and modernizing school facilities will help bridge the gaps and provide all students with the quality education they deserve.

Nearby states have legalized the adult recreational use of marijuana, and there have been proposals to do so in Pennsylvania, possibly through new distributors or through existing state stores or medical marijuana dispensaries. Do you support legalization, and if so, who should be allowed to sell the product?

I support the legalization of adult recreational marijuana, provided it includes strong regulations and safeguards. The commonwealth should permit both existing medical marijuana dispensaries and new small businesses to sell the product, ensuring a fair marketplace that benefits local communities and generates tax revenue for public services.

Arguments over voting provisions — such as mail-in balloting, “drop boxes” and voter verification requirements — have become a part of the electoral landscape. How well do you think our election systems work now, and what, if any, changes to our state voting laws would you support?

Pennsylvania’s election system works well overall, but there’s room for improvement. I support maintaining and expanding mail-in voting and drop boxes to increase voter accessibility. Additionally, ensuring robust voter verification and security measures while protecting against voter suppression is crucial. Our goal should be to make voting as accessible and secure as possible for every eligible Pennsylvanian.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe in 2022, there have been discussions in state capitals across the country about whether to limit abortion access or expand it. What changes, if any, would you favor to the state's current abortion laws?

I strongly support expanding access to abortion services and safeguarding reproductive rights in Pennsylvania. The commonwealth should ensure that abortion remains legal, accessible, and affordable, without unnecessary restrictions that jeopardize the health and autonomy of individuals seeking care. It’s essential to protect the right to choose for all Pennsylvanians.

Andrew Kuzma

Kuzma is a first-term representative who formerly served as commissioner in Elizabeth Township right out of high school. He’s now an attorney and state lawmaker in a district that covers his hometown in the Mon Valley. In his 2022 bid for the seat, Kuzma ran on the issues of school choice, opposition to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, supporting police, and reforming elections.

Party: Republican

Place of residence: Elizabeth Township, Allegheny County

Education: B.S., University of Pittsburgh; J.D., Duquesne University

Current occupation: Pennsylvania House of Representatives, attorney

Related experience: Elizabeth Township Board of Commissioners (2015–2021)

Links: Facebook | Instagram

Total fundraising (reported as of 10/1/24):

Total raised (2024): $12,050.00 (2023 ending cash balance: $21,953.35)

Total spent (2024): $5,072.73

WESA Candidate Survey

Kuzma did not respond to the WESA Candidate Survey.

