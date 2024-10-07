Voter guide to Pennsylvania State House 45th District election: Julius v. Kulik

What’s at stake: The 45th state House District includes Collier, Kennedy, Neville, Robinson and Stowe townships, as well as the boroughs of Bridgeville, Carnegie, Coraopolis, McKees Rocks and Pennsbury Village. Incumbent Rep. Anita Kulik, a longtime Democrat, is being challenged by James Julius, a political newcomer from the tech sector. Democrats currently hold a slim majority in the lower chamber.

District map:

James Julius

Julius founded and runs a software and data science company focused on artificial intelligence and machine learning. He says his foray into politics was “driven by a passion to restore the moderate voices in our country, empower states in domestic policy, and reclaim America's stature in foreign policy,” and he highlights his business experience as an asset that recommends him for the job. His priorities include “economic growth, educational excellence, accessible health care, and sustainable energy practices.”

Party: Republican

Place of residence: Robinson Township

Education: B.S. and M.S., Robert Morris University; MBA Carnegie Mellon University

Current occupation: CEO of VISIMO, a software and data science company

Related experience: Founder of VISIMO (2015-present)

Supporters/endorsements: Firearm Owners Against Crime (FOAC), Gun Owners of America (GOA)

Links: Website | Facebook | X

Total Fundraising (reported as of 9/30/24):

Total raised (2024): $500

Total spent (2024): $0

WESA Candidate Survey

State policies can help determine the health of the local economy — by adjusting tax rates, imposing or relaxing regulations, and so on. What policies do you think Harrisburg should pursue to improve the state’s economic performance?

Harrisburg needs to create a better environment for economic growth, starting by reducing unnecessary regulations. Supporting small businesses, technology, and trades will create diverse, high-quality jobs. We must also lower living costs by practicing fiscal discipline to combat inflation. Investing in energy independence through modernized infrastructure will reduce utility costs for families and businesses alike. By focusing on these real solutions, Pennsylvania can become a leader in job creation without playing political games.

Pennsylvania’s approach to education funding, which relies heavily on local property taxes, has long been criticized for burdening homeowners and for creating gaps between rich and poor communities. What should the legislature do to address those concerns, and are there other reforms you think are needed to improve the education students receive?

Pennsylvania’s reliance on property taxes to fund schools creates disparities between districts. We need more equitable funding solutions that don’t unfairly burden homeowners, ensuring all students have access to well-funded schools. I support school choice, allowing parents to direct educational funds to public, private, or charter schools while ensuring public school funding remains intact. Additionally, I advocate for increased investment in vocational and technical education, offering pathways to success that don’t rely on a college degree.

Nearby states have legalized the adult recreational use of marijuana, and there have been proposals to do so in Pennsylvania, possibly through new distributors or through existing state stores or medical marijuana dispensaries. Do you support legalization, and if so, who should be allowed to sell the product?

I support legalizing adult-use marijuana with strict regulation. All marijuana sold in Pennsylvania should be manufactured in-state to ensure quality and retain economic benefits. I believe medical marijuana dispensaries and state stores should have priority for distribution, given their experience in handling these products. This well-regulated approach ensures the benefits of legalization stay within Pennsylvania while minimizing unintended consequences.

Arguments over voting provisions — such as mail-in balloting, “drop boxes” and voter verification requirements — have become a part of the electoral landscape. How well do you think our election systems work now, and what, if any, changes to our state voting laws would you support?

Pennsylvania’s election systems work well, but we can improve them by linking existing systems, such as the DMV and death records, to keep voter rolls constantly updated. I also support voter ID laws to secure elections and believe mail-in ballots should be available the week before the election. Secure drop boxes at district polling places should be accessible 24 hours before Election Day. This ensures voters have flexibility to cast ballots securely while maintaining fairness and accessibility.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe in 2022, there have been discussions in state capitals across the country about whether to limit abortion access or expand it. What changes, if any, would you favor to the state's current abortion laws?

Health care decisions regarding abortion must remain between a woman and her doctor, particularly when the baby’s viability or the mother’s health is at risk. However, over 92% of abortions are elective, and we should focus on reducing that number through life-affirming programs. Expanding access to adoption services, improving health care for pregnant women, and supporting families will help women make informed, life-affirming choices while safeguarding their health.

Anita Kulik

Kulik, a former Kennedy Township commissioner, took office in 2017 and has held her seat ever since. She chairs the state House’s Game & Fisheries committee and is the first woman to hold the position. Prior to joining the House, Kulik served as a legislative assistant to her predecessor, state Rep. Nick Kotik. She was also a law clerk for the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas and the Pennsylvania Superior Court. Her priorities include “creating jobs and growing the economy” and “strengthen[ing] our schools.”

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: Kennedy Township

Education: B.A. and J.D., Duquesne University

Current occupation: Pennsylvania House of Representatives

Related experience: Attorney, former Kennedy Township commissioner (2003-2016), Pennsylvania House of Representatives 45th District (2017–present)

Supporters/endorsements: Allegheny/Fayette Central Labor Council AFL-CIO, LiUNA Pennsylvania (Laborers' International Union of North America), and others.

Links: Website | Facebook

Total Fundraising (reported as of 9/30/24):

Total raised (2024): $32,442 (2023 ending cash balance: $36,336)

Total spent (2024): $22,166

WESA Candidate Survey

Kulik did not respond to the WESA Candidate Survey.

