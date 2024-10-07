Voter guide to Pennsylvania State House 63rd District election: Bashline v. Ritchie

What's at stake: An election contest in the 63rd Legislative District has two newcomers fighting for one two-year term. Republican Josh Bashline was the top vote-getter in a competitive primary, while Democratic candidate Pat Ritchie ran unchallenged. Both advanced in April and have a shot this fall in the general election to fill the open seat. State Rep. Donna Oberlander announced her retirement in December after eight terms in office. The rural 63rd District covers all of Clarion County as well as parts of Armstrong County from Kittanning to the Elderton area along the Indiana County line.

Josh Bashline

Josh Bashline was the top vote-getter in the Republican primary, and he says he hopes to continue building upon the winning momentum for his district. “We need to keep our seat at the table and need a strong voice in Harrisburg,” he said in a statement announcing his candidacy. “I would be honored to be that voice to ensure the residents of Clarion and Armstrong counties are not passed over or forgotten.” The Clarion Township resident has worked as district manager for state Rep. Parke Wentling, R-Mercer County, and is currently the vice chairman of the Clarion County Republican Committee. Bashline says he is pro-life, pro-Second Amendment rights, pro-farmer, and pro-law enforcement; he says he believes his values, military service, professional work experience and service align with the 63rd District and its continued growth.

Party: Republican

Place of residence: Clarion Township

Education: B.A., Edinboro University of Pennsylvania; the Dale Carnegie Leadership Development Program.

Current occupation: Worked in manufacturing, carpentry and contracting; spent past year as chief of staff for a state House member.

Related experience: Over a decade serving in the Pennsylvania National Guard and served overseas in the U.S. Army; district manager for state Rep. Parke Wentling, R-Mercer County; vice chair of the Clarion County Republican Committee; worked as a paid adviser for Dr. Mehmet Oz’s U.S. Senate campaign; worked as a field organizer for former President Donald Trump.

Supporters/endorsements: Chamber PAC, the political action committee of the PA Chamber of Business and Industry; state Treasurer Stacy Garrity; Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, National Rifle Association, National Federation of Independent Business

Links: Facebook | Website

Total Fundraising: (as of 9/26/24):

Total raised (2024): $47,900

Total spent (2024): $41,707.82

WESA Candidate Survey

Bashline did not respond to the WESA Candidate Survey.

Pat Ritchie

Clarion Township resident Pat Ritchie is vying to flip the seat to the Democratic party after what she calls a longtime Republican hold on the office with no action. A business owner who has been self-employed for years, Ritchie said her working-class neighbors are concerned about food security, the need for better transportation, and abusive employment. “We have the potential to become a hub for travel with public transportation, to be a leader in the affordable housing sector, to incubate new businesses, champion LGBTQ rights, and more,” Ritchie says. Her top priorities are human rights (including bodily autonomy), clean water, rent control, EMS access, food, and peace.

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: Clarion Township

Education: B.S. in library science and master's degree in library and information science, Clarion University of Pennsylvania; certificate of paralegal studies.

Current occupation: Owner of the Clarion Carrier since December 2021, providing viable transport and food delivery services to the needy.

Related experience: A conference lead and technology support person for Indivisible: We Rise; works in partnership with local organizations through her business.

Supporters/endorsements: None provided by candidate

Links: Website | Facebook

Total Fundraising (reported as of 9/30/24):

Total raised (2024): $1,940.80

Total spent (2024): $381.52

WESA Candidate Survey

Ritchie did not respond to the WESA Candidate Survey.