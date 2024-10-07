Voter guide to Pennsylvania State Senate 47th District election: Lennen v. Vogel

What’s at stake: Republican state Sen. Elder Vogel faces Democratic challenger Kate Lennen in his bid for a fifth term representing the 47th District in the state Senate. Vogel was first elected in 2008, ending Democrats’ 35-year hold on the seat. Today, Republicans make up 48% of registered voters in the district, and Democrats, 37.5%. Agriculture plays a significant role in the economy of the district, which covers parts of Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties. It’s home to the Beaver Valley Nuclear Power Station and the controversial Shell ethylene cracker plant. Like the rest of the Rest Belt, the district was hard hit by the disintegration of the steel industry several decades ago. Its population has since declined steadily, with the exception of some townships in Beaver and Butler counties.

District map:

Kathleen Lennen

Kate Lennen says her career as an attorney has prepared her well for serving in the legislature. Aside from her professional life, “as a mother, I can manage schedules, multi-task, negotiate, think quickly and most importantly act with compassion,” she says. If elected, Lennen says she believes she could work collegially with her Republican counterparts, naming state Reps. Josh Kail (R-Beaver/Washington) and Marci Mustello (R-Butler). Lennen grew up in Vermont, moved to Pittsburgh for law school and settled in Mars, where she lived and raised her family for 27 years before moving to Economy a couple years ago.

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: Economy, Beaver County

Education: B.A., University of Vermont; J. D., University of Pittsburgh School of Law

Current occupation: Attorney

Related experience: Attorney

Supporters/endorsements: Beaver County Democratic Party, Butler County Democratic Party, Planned Parenthood, The Sierra Club, Represent PA, PA AFL-CIO, Her Bold Move, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey

Total fundraising (reported as of 9/30/24):

Total raised (2024): $45,902.86

Total spent (2024): $17,834.58

WESA Candidate Survey

State policies can help determine the health of the local economy —by adjusting tax rates, imposing or relaxing regulations, and so on. What policies do you think Harrisburg should pursue to improve the state’s economic performance?

The return of manufacturing jobs is critical to the 47th District, which is still recuperating from the loss of the steel industry. Tax incentives to businesses remain an essential part of that growth. Regulation of certain industry is one of the ongoing battles. We want legislation that can achieve a healthy, workable, compromise between manufacturers and environmental concerns. Recently, a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed just outside this district. Communities should be informed when dangerous materials are being transported so that emergency responders can train and prepare for a worst-case scenario. Those are the type of regulations we need.

Pennsylvania’s approach to education funding, which relies heavily on local property taxes, has long been criticized for burdening homeowners and for creating gaps between rich and poor communities. What should the legislature do to address those concerns, and are there other reforms you think are needed to improve the education students receive?

Funding for education needs to be addressed. Every child deserves a quality education and where a child resides should not affect that quality. Additionally, senior property owners are often burdened with higher tax rates after reassessment. State education funding has been cut drastically, forcing schools to rely even more on property taxes. Furthermore, vouchers and funding for cyber schools take away from brick-and-mortar schools and drain a district’s resources in an unsustainable way. Before assets are distributed, all education providers need to be held to the same standards and evaluated independently. Education is the cornerstone of our society.

Nearby states have legalized the adult recreational use of marijuana, and there have been proposals to do so in Pennsylvania, possibly through new distributors or through existing state stores or medical marijuana dispensaries. Do you support legalization, and if so, who should be allowed to sell the product?

I support legalizing adult recreational use of marijuana, subject to the same restrictions that apply to adult use of alcohol. I would support medical marijuana dispensaries providing these products, as they already have established procedures for distribution. While the use of state stores would generate revenue for the Commonwealth, start-up costs (e.g., renovations to control theft and/or accidental ingestion by children) could be prohibitive. When I’ve visited dispensaries in Michigan or Vermont, there is [a] minimum-age requirement for people to enter and the product is under lock. Also, until the federal government permits this use, the cash-only basis for dispensaries places another burden on state stores.

Arguments over voting provisions — such as mail-in balloting, “drop boxes” and voter verification requirements — have become a part of the electoral landscape. How well do you think our election systems work now, and what if any changes to our state voting laws would you support?

I was a poll worker for many years and have every confidence in our election system. Many precautions already exist to ensure voting is secure. Poll workers take their responsibility very seriously. In rural precincts, they personally know most voters. If someone hasn’t voted in the district before, they’re asked for ID — which can be their voter registration card. Photo ID is problematic to obtain for some. If you don't have transportation to an ID station or money to buy one, that’s voter suppression. Until the Commonwealth provides free photo IDs with transportation to photo centers and hours that accommodate shift workers, I don't support requiring ID for voters. Mail-in ballots are a blessing for shift workers, working families, our service members and the elderly. I would support ballot processing starting before polls close.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe in 2022, there have been discussions in state capitals across the country about whether to limit abortion access or expand it. What changes, if any, would you favor to the state's current abortion laws?

Currently, PA abortion laws mimic the criteria of Roe. I would want PA to codify the right to an abortion. I would also seek to have some of the restrictions enacted in PA lifted. There is no need for a waiting period, counselling, or restrictions on medical assistance paying for the procedure. This is a medical decision that should be made by a woman and her medical professional. No other medical procedures have governmental interference, especially when such legislation is often faith-based. It is more important than to invest state funds in childcare, health care and education for children who are alive in addition to supporting parents with mental health and addiction issues.

Elder Vogel

A farmer, Elder Vogel chairs the state Senate Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee and is vice chair of the Appropriations Committee. He also sits on the Transportation, Banking & Insurance and Environmental Resources & energy committees. Vogel is serving his fourth term. During the current legislative session, he’s championed a farmer-specific mental health helpline, secured $3 million for district parks, backed a legislative package to help farmers mitigate crop damage, pushed to expand care for sexual assault survivors and finally saw his telehealth expansion bill become law after years of working on it.

Party: Republican

Place of residence: New Sewickley Township, Beaver County

Education: Freedom Area High School

Current occupation: Pennsylvania Senate (2009–present)

Related experience: Pennsylvania Senate (2009–present); New Sewickley Township supervisor (1998–2008)

Supporters/endorsements: Firearms Owners Against Crime; LifePAC

Total fundraising (reported as of 9/30/24):

Total raised (2024): $21,700.00 (2023 ending cash balance: $205,626.87)

Total spent (2024): $95,884.12

WESA Candidate Survey

Vogel did not respond to the WESA Candidate Survey.

