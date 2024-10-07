Voter guide to Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District election: Deluzio v. Mercuri

What’s at stake: Composed of Beaver County and many of Allegheny County's Pittsburgh suburbs, this is the most competitive congressional district in Western Pennsylvania. Democrat Chris Deluzio won the district by seven percentage points in 2022 and has a sizable fundraising advantage this year. Prior to that, Democrat Conor Lamb held the seat before focusing on a run for U.S. Senate. Deluzio, who like Lamb is a staunchly pro-union military veteran, has focused on helping local communities access federal funding. Republican challenger Rob Mercuri boasts his own record of military service and currently represents a state House seat in the district. And in a district proven amenable to voting for Republicans who cultivate a more moderate image, Mercuri said he's voting for Donald Trump but hasn't actively embraced nor repudiated him.

District map:

Chris Deluzio

Courtesy Deluzio campaign Chris Deluzio

A millennial veteran who served in Iraq, Deluzio worked on cybersecurity efforts at Pitt before being elected to Congress in 2022. The Republican-controlled U.S. House made it difficult for Democrats to push bills during Deluzio’s first term, so he said he has focused on helping local constituents tap into federal funding. A Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio — just yards away from Beaver County — soon after Deluzio took office; he’s been pushing for improved federal rail safety since then. His support of unions has earned him the endorsement of even some of Allegheny County’s most conservative labor groups, but he’s also been attacked for joining the Progressive caucus. Deluzio has opposed the Biden administration on some issues, such as a rule that would make it difficult for natural gas companies to profit from hydrogen fuel.

Place of residence: Fox Chapel

Education: B.S., United States Naval Academy; J.D., Georgetown Law

Current occupation: U.S. House of Representatives (2023-present), attorney

Relevant experience: Served as an officer in the U.S. Navy (with deployments at sea and to Iraq), later worked as an attorney and served as Pitt Cyber’s policy director.

Supporters/endorsements: Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91, Pittsburgh Regional Building Trades Council, Progressive Turnout Project, United Steelworkers, Sierra Club of PA, SEIU PA, NEA/PSEAM

Total fundraising (reported as of 10/1/24):

Total raised (2023-2024): $2,890,355

Total spent (2023-2024): $1,170,206

WESA Candidate Survey

What is the most important thing the federal government could do for your district, and how would you make it happen if you were in Congress next year?

The Norfolk Southern toxic train derailment in East Palestine, just over the border from Beaver County, showed how big corporate railroads can treat our communities like collateral damage in the way of their profits. A top priority of mine remains to pass my bipartisan rail safety legislation, which will help rein in this out-of-control corporate power by putting in place common-sense safety measures to protect us. I will continue to put our community and our safety first.

Concerns about immigration have generated national political debate over the past few years, and an effort to pass a sweeping Senate immigration bill failed earlier this year. How pressing a concern do you think immigration is in Western Pennsylvania, and what would an immigration bill need to have in order to merit your support?

Our immigration system has long been broken. Protecting and securing our communities and our borders will always be a top priority. That’s why I’m endorsed by local law enforcement like the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91 and Beaver County DA Nate Bible. Unfortunately, instead of working to fix things, Washington Republicans rejected the tough but fair, bipartisan immigration bill both parties negotiated — all to give former President Trump something to campaign on. I would have voted for this bill, and plan to if given the chance. This, alongside the comprehensive bipartisan immigration reform bill the Dignity Act, will help make our borders more secure.

Since the Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade, there have been proposals to legislate abortion rights from the national level, including efforts both to codify Roe and to establish nationwide restrictions on abortion access. What national legislation, if any, do you favor on abortion and other reproductive-rights issues such as birth control and IVF?

I will always stand strong against extreme Republican politicians who want to ban abortion, throw doctors who perform them in jail, and who are obsessed with taking away reproductive rights, including birth control and IVF. I am a cosponsor of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade for every woman across America. I served in uniform because I believe our freedoms are worth fighting for, and I will keep going until reproductive rights are secured for all Americans. Extreme politicians threaten those rights.

Two United States allies, Ukraine and Israel, are embroiled in conflict, and there is heated debate over the role the United States should play in those conflicts. Do you support providing aid to those countries, and under what conditions?

I have a strong record of supporting our allies in Ukraine and Israel. I’m a member of the Armed Services Committee and regularly participate in both public and classified briefings on these conflicts. I don’t believe in writing a blank check to send young people into war or turning a blind eye to the suffering of those in harm’s way, and I will continue to monitor ongoing threats to human rights, international security, and international law, as well as rising antisemitism in our communities.

National politics has rarely seemed as polarized as it does right now. If you take office in Congress next year, which issues would you be likeliest to reach across the aisle on, and what in your background suggests you could do so successfully?

I will work with anyone for the good of Western Pennsylvanians. That’s why I’m leading the bipartisan Railway Safety Act to hold big railroads accountable for derailments like East Palestine. I regularly work with my fellow veterans in the bipartisan “For Country Caucus” on pressing national security issues. And recently, I introduced a bipartisan bill to tackle veteran suicide by offering free firearm lockboxes through the VA — something we know can save lives. Whether it's tackling corporate greed or fully funding the benefits my fellow veterans have earned, I will continue to seek out bipartisan solutions to our greatest needs.

Rob Mercuri

Provided / Rob Mercuri Campaign Rob Mercuri

Like Deluzio, Mercuri is a millennial veteran with three children, and as a state legislator, a short voting history. Mercuri said he got into politics in 2016 after watching a debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton that he said was too offensive for his children to watch. Mercuri presents himself as a moderate Republican in the image of a Mitt Romney or Joe Rockey, the kind of candidate for whom suburban moderates upset about inflation might vote. For example, he points to funding increases for education for which he voted in Harrisburg. Mercuri supported a bill in Harrisburg that would remove abortion rights in Pennsylvania, although he has distanced himself from some parts of the bill and says he wouldn’t vote for a national abortion ban.

Place of residence: Pine Township

Education: Deer Lakes High School; B.S., United States Military Academy at West Point; MBA, University of Massachusetts, Amherst

Current occupation: Pennsylvania House of Representatives, small-business owner

Relevant experience: Runs a UPS store with his wife; attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, served two tours in Iraq.

Supporters/endorsements: U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, House GOP Chief Deputy Whip Guy Reschenthaler, Ambassador John Bolton, Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy, Former Beaver County District Attorney David J. Lozier, Former Allegheny County Executive candidate Joe Rockey, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Seal PAC

Total fundraising (reported as of 10/1/24):

Total raised (2023-2024): $871,635

Total spent (2024): $290,983

WESA Candidate Survey

What is the most important thing the federal government could do for your district, and how would you make it happen if you were in Congress next year?

There should be a good-paying, family-sustaining job around every corner in every community, for the hard-working people of Western Pennsylvania. First, we need to get our fiscal house in order. The disastrous policies from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have led to exorbitant interest rates and massive debt, and we need to get our budget in order for there to be a healthy economy. To start, we need to renew the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which will keep taxes low, both for businesses and hardworking families. In Congress, I’ll expand prosperity and opportunity.

Concerns about immigration have generated national political debate over the past few years, and an effort to pass a sweeping Senate immigration bill failed earlier this year. How pressing a concern do you think immigration is in Western Pennsylvania, and what would an immigration bill need to have in order to merit your support?

Over the last four years, we've had open borders that have allowed over 10 million illegal aliens to pour into our country, unchecked by the Biden administration. Kamala Harris wants to double down on those policies, and her Democrat cohorts have voted explicitly to keep the border open. We need safe and secure borders and legal immigration so that we have the workforce that we need in our communities. We need to secure the border and create a well-organized process for people to come in and join our great country and contribute to our society legally.

Since the Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade, there have been proposals to legislate abortion rights from the national level, including efforts both to codify Roe and to establish nationwide restrictions on abortion access. What national legislation, if any, do you favor on abortion and other reproductive-rights issues such as birth control and IVF?

My record is clear — I opposed criminalizing abortion in the state legislature and worked stridently to support women and families. Demonizing women over health care choices isn't right. In Congress, I will oppose any federal ban on abortion and support exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother. I will always support the ability of women to choose IVF and will work to improve the well-being of new mothers by providing affordable maternal care, childcare, and postpartum support. I stand with women and families across Western PA in finding common ground on this important issue.

Two United States allies, Ukraine and Israel, are embroiled in conflict, and there is heated debate over the role the United States should play in those conflicts. Do you support providing aid to those countries, and under what conditions?

Our greatest ally in the Middle East, Israel, is fighting a war against a determined enemy whose stated goal is to wipe them off the face of the earth. Russia and China are determined to expand their power and regional influence. Now is not the time to abandon our position as a world leader — we must return to the time-tested doctrine of ‘peace through strength,’ provide necessary funding to combat terrorism and threats to global security, and support our allies to ensure peace at home and abroad.

National politics has rarely seemed as polarized as it does right now. If you are elected to Congress, which issues would you be likeliest to reach across the aisle on, and what in your background suggests you could do so successfully?

I believe that on every issue, even our most contentious issues, there are policies and positions that we can find common ground on and move forward on — that's the premise of my entire campaign. Our country is at a pivotal moment, and we need to unite and follow through on commitments we made to help our constituents. That's the basic job: represent the good people of the 17th District of Pennsylvania. I'll be a congressman who represents every single person in my district, find common ground, then move forward on that common ground.

