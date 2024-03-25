Voter guide to Pennsylvania State House 11th District Republican primary: Covert v. Mustello

What's at stake: A primary election fight in the 11th Legislative District has the Republican incumbent facing a familiar opponent for the nomination. State Rep. Marci Mustello hopes to retain her seat against challenger Ryan Covert, whom she previously defeated in the 2022 Republican primary for the two-year term. With no Democratic primary candidate on the ballot, the race between the two will likely determine who will serve the rural district that covers a swath of Butler County, including the city of Butler.

Ryan Covert

Covert, an Oakland Township resident, is looking forward to a rematch after he previously ran an unsuccessful Republican bid against incumbent state Rep. Marci Mustello for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives seat in 2022. Covert also sought the Republican nomination for Butler County commissioner in 2023 and was the third-highest vote-getter in the race for two seats. If elected, Covert said he will be a voice for fiscal responsibility, reducing government involvement in business, and supporting parents and children in education. Covert said he doesn’t consider himself a politician, but as a professional boxer in Butler County for two decades and as an owner of two restaurants, he wants to be a champion for small businesses and the needs of his constituents.

Party: Republican

Place of residence: Oakland Township

Experience: Owner of Snack N Pack and Butler Hot Dog Shoppe in Butler; affiliated with Butler Cubs Boxing, the Moose Lodge, and The Elks

Links: Website | Facebook

Endorsements/supporters: n/a

Total fundraising (as of 3/21/24):

Total raised (2024): $20,600

Total spent (2024): $10,678

WESA Candidate Survey:

Covert did not respond to the WESA Candidate Survey.

Marci Mustello

Mustello, a Butler Township resident, first took office after a special election in May 2019 to fill the remainder of the 2019 term left vacant by the resignation of state Rep. Brian Ellis. Mustello says her focus has always been on serving the residents of her district, including bringing tax dollars back to Butler County, providing hands-on constituent service, and working with local leaders to find solutions to regional problems. She says her other priorities include fighting the opioid crisis, controlling government regulations, and lowering property taxes.

She said she supports secure elections, revitalizing the economy, and protecting the Second Amendment, along with the sanctity of life — a position that earned the endorsement of the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation.

Party: Republican

Place of residence: Butler Township

Related experience: State representative, (2019 – present); staffer in U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly’s Butler County office (2011-2019); former board president of the Butler County Humane Society; member of the Republican State Committee; ran an unsuccessful campaign for the state House of Representatives (2004).

Education: Butler High School (1988); attended Butler County Community College, Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania and Grove City College

Links: Website | Facebook | LinkedIn| Twitter

Major endorsements: Firearms Owners Against Crime; Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation; Humane PA; and National Federation of Independent Business.

Total fundraising (as of 3/21/24):

Total raised (2024): No campaign finance reports for 2024 (2023 ending cash balance: $61,508)

Total spent (2024): No campaign finance reports for 2024

WESA Candidate Survey:

Mustello did not respond to the WESA Candidate Survey.

