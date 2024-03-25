Voter guide to Pennsylvania State House 63rd District Republican primary

What's at stake: A primary election fight in the 63rd Legislative District has four Republican challengers vying for the nomination in the May primary to succeed retiring state Rep. Donna Oberlander. (They will face Democrat Pat Ritchie in the general election). Oberlander announced her retirement in December after eight terms in office, leaving the two-year seat vacant. The rural 63rd District covers all of Clarion County as well as parts of Armstrong County from Kittanning to the Elderton area along the Indiana County line.

District map:

Josh Bashline

Courtesy campaign Josh Bashline

As one of the military veterans in the race, Bashline said he hopes to be a strong voice for his rural district, which he feels is sometimes overlooked. If elected, Bashline wants to bring state funding to important infrastructure and economic development projects in communities within the district. The Clarion Township resident has a track record for supporting conservative candidates and issues. He has developed working relationships with elected officials, including his work as district manager for Republican state Rep. Parke Wentling of Mercer County and currently as vice chairman of the Clarion County Republican Committee. Bashline said he wants to continue being a conservative voice on issues such as fiscal responsibility at the state and local level.

Party: Republican

Related experience: Served in the Pennsylvania National Guard for 10 years; district manager for state Rep. Parke Wentling, R-Mercer County; vice chairman of the Clarion County Republican Committee; worked as a paid adviser for Dr. Mehmet Oz’s U.S. Senate campaign; worked as a field organizer for former President Donald Trump.

Education: Edinboro University of Pennsylvania; the Dale Carnegie Leadership Development Program; Redbank Valley High School (1988)

Endorsements/Supporters: n/a

Total fundraising (as of 3/21/24): No campaign finance filings

WESA Candidate Survey

Bashline did not respond to the WESA Candidate Survey.

Clay Kennemuth

Courtesy campaign Clay Kennemuth

Kennemuth says there are many issues that affect rural Pennsylvanians, particularly in his district. Fire and EMS coverage, for example, is rapidly falling off, he said. As a firefighter, paramedic and nurse who has dedicated himself to public service for more than a decade, Kennemuth, of Mayport, said he would champion the causes plaguing those workers if elected. He wants to fund scholarships and create career pathways to public safety jobs, and he would work to require minimum safe-staffing ratios for hospital nurses.

Kennemuth says he believes in fiscal responsibility, small government, and personal freedom. Other top priorities include supporting small businesses, small farmers, and oil and gas companies.

Party: Republican

Experience: Registered nurse, Aya Healthcare (2022 - present); prehospital registered nurse (2016 - 2022); supervisor, Penn Highlands Healthcare (2018 - 2021)

Education: A.A., PennWest Clarion

Endorsements/supporters: n/a

Total fundraising (as of 3/21/24): No campaign finance filings

Further reading:

WESA Candidate Survey

Kennemuth did not respond to the WESA Candidate Survey.

Lisa Kerle

Courtesy campaign Lisa Kerle

Kerle, a New Bethlehem resident, is seeking office in the district she has always called home. As someone who has been deeply involved and forged relationships in the community, she said she knows first-hand the issues affecting constituents. She said her top priorities will include fiscal responsibility and supporting efforts to reduce frivolous spending in order to keep more money in taxpayers’ pockets. Other priorities include economic development that supports small businesses and helping the aging population in her district and across rural Pennsylvania by funding services for the elderly. As a permit holder, Kerle supports concealed-carry and said she would protect the Second Amendment.

Party: Republican

Experience: New Bethlehem Borough councilor (2015-present); council president (2020-present); worked as a constituent outreach specialist in state Rep. Donna Oberlander’s district office (2020-2024); co-founded Charitable Deeds and Services; Director, Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department; Clarion Rotary

Education: Redbank Valley High School (1988); Clarion University of Pennsylvania Business Management and Human Resources (2011); M.A., Liberty University (2023)

Endorsements/Supporters: New Bethlehem Mayor the Rev. Dr. Gordon V. Barrows; Rimersburg Mayor Timothy Yeany; and more.

Total fundraising (as of 3/21/24): No campaign finance filings

Further reading:

WESA Candidate Survey

Kerle did not respond to the WESA Candidate Survey.

Darlene Smail

Courtesy campaign Darlene Smail

Smail describes herself as “an America First fiscal and conservative Constitutional Republican.” The Armstrong County resident says she wants to bring growth to the 63rd District by removing barriers to small businesses and municipality operations, which are among her top priorities. She says she is a strong supporter of educational choice and would like to align vocational skills and adult education with area business development.

Voter-integrity concerns are also a priority that Smail said she plans to address within the state. This would include supporting a constitutional amendment for statewide voter identification.

Party: Republican

Experience: Former Pennsylvania State Police trooper stationed in Washington, Greene, and Butler counties; retired U.S. Marine Corps; appointed chairwoman of the Armstrong County Republican Committee in 2023.

Endorsements/supporters: n/a

Total fundraising (as of 3/21/24):

Total raised (2024): $300

Total spent (2024): $0

Further reading:

WESA Candidate Survey

Smail did not respond to the WESA Candidate Survey.

