Voter guide to Pennsylvania's 14th Congressional District Democratic primary: Bach vs. Dziados

What’s at stake: Democrats Ken Bach and Chris Dzaidos are competing for the Democratic nomination to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler to represent Pennsylvania’s 14th Congressional District. Reschenthaler, who secured a third term in 2022, is running unopposed on the Republican ticket.

The Democratic party has gained some voters in the district since 2022 — but not as many as the GOP, which has 51.15% of voters currently, versus just under half previously. Slightly less than 40% are Democrats; the remaining 8.9% are Independent, Green, Libertarian or aligned with another third party. The district includes Greene, Fayette and Washington counties plus most of Westmoreland, Indiana and Somerset counties.

Ken Bach

Bach ran unsuccessfully for the state House in 2022; he says he decided to run for Congress partly because Reschenthaler last ran unopposed despite constituent complaints he’s not present enough. Bach’s priorities include improving the area’s economy and education. He says his track record working effectively as a school board member could make him effective in Washington. So would his naval tours of duty in Israel and Lebanon during the 1980’s. “I served in that neck of the woods and understand how complex it is,” he said, “and how different and yet the same we are around the world.”

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: South Huntingdon Township

Education: Yough Senior High School, California University of Pennsylvania (now Penn West)

Current occupation: Owner, Bach Auto

Related experience: U.S. Navy (1985-1989), Yough School Board (2007-2021)

Supporters/endorsements: n/a

Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Total fundraising (as of 3/21/24):

Total raised (2024): No campaign finance reports for 2024 (2023 ending cash balance: $2,020)

Total spent (2024): No campaign finance reports for 2024

WESA Candidate Survey:

What is the most important thing the federal government could do for your district, and how would you make it happen if you were elected to Congress?

Issue #1 and the most important nationwide. The rich are getting richer, and the poor are getting poorer. We must fix this issue asap. Get the ultra-wealthy out of politics and have politics represent the people not big money.

Western Pennsylvania has long been a center of energy production, with both prosperous times AND environmental scars to show for it. Describe the federal energy policy that you think would address environmental concerns and the needs of workers.

We must understand climate change and work to turn back the effects of it. I do believe a move to hydrogen using natural gas is possible, but can it be done cleanly? That’s the question. We must work to find answers to our future energy needs while understanding the cost to people both financially and health wise due to pollution and climate change. I believe southwestern PA can be part of a clean energy future.

Since the Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade, there have been proposals to legislate abortion rights from the national level, with ideas that range from codifying Roe in law to establishing nationwide restrictions on abortion access. Do you favor NATIONAL legislation on abortion, and if so what do you think that law should look like?

I support getting the government out of a women’s right to choose. I support ending abortion another way. Making birth control available to all. Improving prenatal care so no baby is lost ever, I know it’s a dream but I am a dreamer. And the biggest of all helping our youth afford to have a family with lower taxes, college loan help or elimination, help purchasing a home, etc. Actually back to issue #1 above.

Two United States allies, Ukraine and Israel, are embroiled in conflict, and there is heated debate over the role the United States should play in those conflicts. Do you support providing aid to those countries, and under what conditions? More generally, what role should Congress play in setting of foreign policy?

So many have been convinced that somehow one conflict can be separated from another. Russia has decided to cause problems everywhere around the world. We must help all freedom-loving people around the world stay free. With that said blindly supporting any country or group isn’t wise either. As in Israel I believe a 2-state solution is the only way to solve the issue. Will it be easy? No. Can we work with other nations to help find the way to it? yes. We must never back down as the leader of the free world. Congress must support this.

Chris Dziados

Dziados might’ve had foreseen a future in politics since he was a teenager, but he focused first on his military career. Fast forward to Jan. 6, 2021. “As I was driving back home to where I was living at the time, I was driving through the dispersion of everybody who just invaded the Capitol,” he said. “To see that — that was a significant factor. … For me, this was just continuing to serve my country, continuing to protect Democracy.” Recently retired, Dziados says he’s consistently been struck by signs of southwestern Pennsylvania’s economic decline during visits home to see his family, and he understands just how pressing that issue is for voters.

Party: Democratic

Place of residence: Washington, Pa.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science, Indiana University of Pennsylvania; Master’s degree in systems engineering, Johns Hopkins University

Current occupation: Retired military officer

Related experience: Defense policy analyst, U.S. Department of Defense (2018 – 2023); Military planner for European Security, U.S. Army Europe (2015 – 2018); Iraq combat veteran (2 tours)

Supporters/endorsements: n/a

Links: Website | Facebook

Total fundraising (as of 3/21/24):

Total raised (2024): No campaign finance reports for 2024

Total spent (2024): No campaign finance reports for 2024

WESA Candidate Survey:

What is the most important thing the federal government could do for your district, and how would you make it happen if you were elected to Congress?

Enact tax policies that support working families, reduce childhood poverty, and spur economic growth. Median U.S. wages have barely kept pace with inflation over the past half-century, despite a doubling of real GDP per capita over the same period. This means that working Americans are not benefiting from American prosperity. When elected, I will work to put an end to the 40-year-long attack on working families through the implementation of more equitable tax policies.

Western Pennsylvania has long been a center of energy production, with both prosperous times and environmental scars to show for it. Describe the federal energy policy that you think would address environmental concerns and the needs of workers.

I support the United States’ commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, and a net-zero power sector by 2035, providing a foundation for our prosperity and national security. Fossil fuels play a significant role in our local energy economy, and future energy technologies will also yield numerous well-paying jobs that support families. Moreover, additional energy jobs are essential in fortifying our aging energy infrastructure, which is increasingly vulnerable to international threats due to its outdated safeguards.

Since the Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade, there have been proposals to legislate abortion rights from the national level, with ideas that range from codifying Roe in law to establishing nationwide restrictions on abortion access. Do you favor national legislation on abortion, and if so what do you think that law should look like?

Yes, I support national legislation on abortion consistent with language in the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA). I support access to abortion, free from medically unnecessary restrictions and bans on abortion — including mandatory waiting periods, biased counseling, two-trip requirements, and mandatory ultrasounds.

Two United States allies, Ukraine and Israel, are embroiled in conflict, and there is heated debate over the role the United States should play in those conflicts. Do you support providing aid to those countries, and under what conditions? More generally, what role should Congress play in setting of foreign policy?

Yes, I support providing aid to both Israel and Ukraine, however each situation is different. Aid to Ukraine is required to push back against the unlawful Russian invasion and maintain a free and sovereign Ukraine. Unfortunately, delays in funding by the Republican-led house resulted in Ukraine losing the city of Avdiivka to Russian forces last month, further emboldening Putin to continue his war of aggression. Aid to Israel should continue, however should be contingent upon Israel's active participation in negotiations in Cairo, demonstrating a willingness to end military operations in Gaza.