How to register to vote, check your registration and change your party
The deadline to register to vote for the primary election is Oct. 24, 2022. In order to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old, and a Pennsylvania resident for at least 30 days before the election.
Check your voter registration
Pennsylvania voters can check their voter registration status with the Department of State; submit your name, address, and date of birth.
How to register to vote or change your address/party
There are several ways to register or to update your address or party affiliation, including:
Online: The quickest way. Find the application here.
Mail: Download this form and mail it to your county election office. (All the addresses are listed on page 2 of the form).
- Allegheny County: 542 Forbes Ave, Suite 609, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-2913
In Person: Visit your county election office for a form and to register.