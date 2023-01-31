Pa. State House 34th District: A guide to the 2023 special election between Pagane and Salisbury

What's at stake: If Republicans can pick off one of the three open seats in Democratic-leaning districts on Feb. 7, they would gain control of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives. Republicans already control the state Senate, and if secure the House, they can propose constitutional amendments on voter ID requirements and other matters that would go before voters and bypass Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro’s veto. If Democrats win all three races, they would gain control of the House for only the third session in the last 28 years.

The district stretches from the eastern parts of the Point Breeze and Homewood neighborhoods of Pittsburgh, through Wilkinsburg to the north, North Braddock to the south and as far east as Wilkins Township. Summer Lee vacated the seat after she was sworn into Congress.

Further reading:

“ Swissvale attorney, borough council president Abigail Salisbury eyes run for Pa. House 34th District ” (Julian Routh, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

“Allegheny County GOP chooses state house nominees” (Steve Ulrich, PoliticsPA)

“Q & A with Abigail Salisbury” (Sue Kerr, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents)

Robert Pagane

Oliver Morrison / 90.5 WESA Robert Pagane

Pagane grew up in Penn Hills and dropped out of college to join the police academy. He served for more than 30 years, including five for the Pittsburgh Housing Authority and 21 for Baldwin Borough, with an emphasis on K-9 policing. He’s currently a security guard for UPMC, a martial arts practitioner, and a frontman for a local band. His biggest priorities are public safety and cutting taxes but said he is willing to compromise on some issues with Democrats including abortion, marijuana legalization and firearm background checks.

Party: Republican

Experience: More than 30 years of police experience

Education: Penn Hills High School; Allegheny County Police Academy

Links: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook

Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters

Major endorsements: Gun Owners of America

Abigail Salisbury

Oliver Morrison / 90.5 WESA Abigail Salisbury

Salisbury was born in Ohio and attended Case Western Reserve University for her undergraduate degree and then earned her M.P.P. and J.D. from the University of Pittsburgh. She’s worked as a sole practitioner lawyer since 2015, focusing on small businesses and nonprofits. Salisbury and her husband have attended various synagogues in Pittsburgh. She ran against Summer Lee in the 2022 Democratic primary, but lost.