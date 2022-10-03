Pennsylvania Governor: A guide to the 2022 general election and candidates

What's at stake: The contrast could not be stronger, nor the stakes higher, this fall than in Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race. The winner will have a chance to reshape or preserve current abortion laws, dictate a new approach to crime and shape the landscape for the 2024 presidential election. Republicans are likely to control the legislature again next year, which may constrain Democrat Josh Shapiro — but also mean he may constrain a legislature that has become increasingly pugnacious and conservative. A win by Mastriano, meanwhile, would likely cement Republican control of Harrisburg. Polls generally have shown Shapiro leading the race by around 5 to 10 percentage points, and he has dramatically out-fundraised Mastriano. But surveys have underestimated conservative strength in the past, and Mastriano has a passionate base. Third-party candidates from the Green, Keystone and Libertarian parties are also running.

Christina DiGiulio

DiGiulio, 44, is an environmental watchdog who got involved in activism due to construction of the Mariner East pipeline through her community in Chester County. While that had a lot to do with her run for office, DiGiulio also is fed up with corruption, in general, and how establishment, major party-backed elected officials “redirect our attention to hot-button issues … to distract us from what they’re not saying, [which are] the most important things to be looking at,” she told Pittsburgh City Paper’s After Dark . She says she supports abortion rights and believes the state government could fix a lot of problems by overhauling environmental regulations. For example: instead of using property taxes to fund public education, it could redirect fossil fuel industry subsidies.

Party: Green

Experience: First run for elected public office

Co-founder, Watchdogs of South-Eastern Pennsylvania (WaSEPA) (2021 – present)

Co-founder, Better Path Coalition (2018 – present)

Analytical chemist, Department of Defense (2002 – 2012)

Education: Lock Haven University (B.S.)

Candidate surveys: WESA Candidate Survey , League of Women Voters

Major endorsements: National Lavender Greens Caucus, Green Party of PA

Fundraising: Has not filed.

Matt Hackenburg

Hackenburg, 37, says he moved to Pennsylvania in 2013 with his wife Laura, repelled by the higher taxes and more restrictive gun laws in his native New Jersey. His mother’s experiences immigrating to the U.S. after fleeing the Soviet Union were foundational to Hackenburg’s worldview, as he explained on a recent episode of the Rise to Liberty podcast . “It’s us versus the ruling class — and unless people realize that, it’s going to be a downward slide,” he said. Hackenberg says he opposes property taxes and gun control.

Party: Libertarian

Experience: First run for elected public office

Avionics engineer, Air Concepts International (2010 – present)

U.S. Army National Guard

Education: Rochester Institute of Technology

Major endorsements: n/a

Fundraising:

Total contributions (2021-2022): $1,160.22

Total expenditures (2021-2022): $621.26

Doug Mastriano

Julio Cortez / AP Doug Mastriano

Mastriano is a three-decade veteran of the U.S. Army, with a focus on military intelligence and deployments to Afghanistan and the Persian Gulf, and he taught strategic studies at the Army War College in Carlisle. While he rarely speaks with representatives of the mainstream press, he makes a lot of headlines, as when reporters resurfaced his call for murder charges against those who have or perform abortions, or his ties to the social media site Gab, which was frequented by the accused Tree of Life synagogue shooter. Mastriano was a vocal supporter of efforts to overturn former President Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat in the state, and he still calls for broad changes to the state’s election law. A staunch abortion foe who broadly opposes LGBT rights, he has been embraced by Christian nationalists — though he has said he doesn’t identify with the movement. He has pledged a tougher approach to crime and illegal immigration, and to expand school-choice programs.

Party: Republican

Experience: Pennsylvania state Senate, 33rd District (2019 –present)

Education: Eastern University (B.A.); U.S. Army War College (M.A.); University of New Brunswick (Ph.D)

Major endorsements: Former President Donald Trump; a number of groups opposed to abortion rights; natural gas drillers and a host of Republican officeholders, including potential 2024 presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Fundraising:

Total contributions (2021 – 2022): $4,954,501.97

Total expenditures (2021 – 2022): $2,587,018.91

Josh Shapiro

Andrew Harnik / AP

Shapiro has long been considered a political juggernaut, and he secured the Democratic nomination without opposition this spring. During his first term as attorney general, he waged a number of legal fights against the Trump administration, and he brought to light a grand jury report detailing abuses by the Catholic church initiated by his predecessor. He also fought a legal battle to require health care giants UPMC and Allegheny Health Network to accept each other’s patients. More controversially, he defended mask mandates and other COVID-19 policies crafted by outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf — moves Shapiro said his office was obliged to defend but that he personally did not support. Shapiro promises to protect the status quo when it comes to abortion rights and election law — even as he promises regulatory changes to help small businesses and blue-collar workers.

Experience:

Pennsylvania Attorney General (2017 – present)

Montgomery County Board of Commissioners (2012 – 2017)

Pennsylvania House of Representatives — 153rd District (2005 – 2012)

Education: University of Rochester (B.A.); Georgetown University (J.D.)

Major endorsements: A constellation of traditional Democratic and progressive groups, including a broad swath of unions, Planned Parenthood, the Human Rights Campaign, CeaseFirePA and Conservation Voters of Pennsylvania. He has also been supported by a number of former Republican officeholders who say Mastriano is too extreme.

Fundraising:

Total contributions (2021 – 2022): $50,942,726.39

Total expenditures (2021 – 2022): $42,705,493.38

Joe Soloski

Soloski’s platform emphasizes small government and tax cuts. It calls for abolishing state-run liquor stores in Pennsylvania and decriminalizing drugs (including, but not limited to, marijuana). He opposes gun regulations. The 65-year-old CPA ran as a Libertarian for state treasurer in 2020, following campaigns for Centre County Commissioner in 2019 and the 81st state House District in 2018 — all prior to the formation of the Keystone Party following infighting in the Libertarian Party .