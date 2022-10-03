© 2022 90.5 WESA
An initiative to provide nonpartisan, independent elections journalism for southwestern Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State House 20th District: A guide to the 2022 general election and candidates

90.5 WESA | By Chris Potter
Published October 3, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT
State House 20th District WESA Voter Guide.png
90.5 WESA

What's at stake: After being redrawn in the 2020 Census, the 20th District’s political center of gravity shifted from Pittsburgh to Ross Township, as neighborhoods such as Lawrenceville were dropped and only a sliver of the North Side remained. First-term incumbent and Brighton Heights resident Emily Kinkead faces a challenger from Ross Township, write-in candidate and teacher Matt Kruth. Kinkead has been part of a new generation of more progressive, female Democrats. In a strong Democratic area, Kruth is running as a fresh-faced Republican who has questioned Kinkead’s voting record.

Emily Kinkead

Emily Kinkead
Courtesy the Kinkead campaign
Emily Kinkead

First elected in 2020, Kinkead already has been a visible presence in a number of state House floor and committee debates regarding key issues, including an emotional discussion of her own experiences with childhood abuse during a debate over an anti-transgender bill she said was itself abusive. An avowed progressive on social and economic issues, she has had to buck more conservative elements within her own party. While she faces re-election in a district with different contours than the one that first elected her, she easily brushed back a challenger from Ross in the spring primary.

Party: Democratic
Experience: Pennsylvania House of Representatives – 20th District (2021 – present)
Education: Bloomsburg University (B.S., B.A.), University of Pittsburgh School of Law (J.D.)
Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Candidate surveys: WESA Candidate Survey; League of Women Voters
Major endorsements: Backed by a broad swath of labor groups and progressive causes including Steel City Stonewall Democrats and the Sierra Club; more here.
Fundraising:
Total contributions (2021–2022): $169,138.69
Total expenditures (2021–2022): $160,105.01
Worth reading: "Facing a new political landscape, Kinkead draws challenger in 20th state House district" (Chris Potter, WESA)
"Incumbents Kinkead and Benham win primaries in Pennsylvania 20th and 36th House Districts" (Sarah Boden, WESA)

Matt Kruth

Kruth won his spot on the Republican ballot as a write-in candidate, and it marks his second run for office: He ran unsuccessfully for Ross Township commissioner last year. He lacks Kinkead’s financial resources and the advantages of incumbency, but he has criticized some votes she and other progressives have made, as well as supporting “responsible development” of natural gas: Kinkead has opposed large tax breaks for the petrochemical industry and is backed by environmental groups.

Party: Republican
Experience: Teacher, Pittsburgh Public Schools
Education: Grove City College (B.A.), Duquesne University
Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Candidate surveys: WESA Candidate Survey; League of Women Voters
Major endorsements: Fraternal Order of Police
Fundraising:
Total contributions (2021–2022): $210.87
Total expenditures (2021-2022): $8.31
Worth reading: Mostly Politics with Bob and Sherry

WESA Voter Guide Pennsylvania State House 20th DistrictEmily KinkeadWESA Voter Guide Profile
Chris Potter
Nearly three decades after leaving home for college, Chris Potter now lives four miles from the house he grew up in -- a testament either to the charm of the South Hills or to a simple lack of ambition. In the intervening years, Potter held a variety of jobs, including asbestos abatement engineer and ice-cream truck driver. He has also worked for a number of local media outlets, only some of which then went out of business. After serving as the editor of Pittsburgh City Paper for a decade, he covered politics and government at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He has won some awards during the course of his quarter-century journalistic career, but then even a blind squirrel sometimes digs up an acorn.
