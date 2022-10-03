Pennsylvania State House 25th District: A guide to the 2022 general election and candidates

What's at stake: Pennsylvania’s State House map drew heavy criticisms from Republicans when it was first introduced, but the Democratic-leaning 25th House District didn’t change much. It includes North Versailles, Monroeville, East McKeesport, Pitcairn, Turtle Creek, Wall, Wilmerding, and portions of Plum and Trafford. Incumbent Rep. Brandon Markosek, a conservative Democrat who all but inherited the seat from his father Joseph Markosek, is running against Republican Stephen Schlauch.

Brandon Markosek

Jacqueline Larma / AP Brandon Markosek

Markosek, the Democratic incumbent, has held the office since 2019, when his father Joseph Markosek stepped down from the 25th District after a quarter-century. Like his father, Markosek is among the more conservative members of the county's Democratic delegation, though recently he joined with his party to oppose a bill that limits opportunities for transgender athletes. Prior to becoming a state legislator, Markosek worked as a community outreach representative for state Sen. Jim Brewster. He says his priorities include economic development, senior care, education, public safety, veteran services and infrastructure.

Party: Democratic

Experience: Pennsylvania House of Representatives – 25th District (2019 – present)

Education: Duquesne University (B.S.); University of Pittsburgh (M.P.A.)

Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter

Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters

Major endorsements: Allegheny County Democratic Committee; Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers

Fundraising:

Total contributions (2021-2022): $68,343.15

Total expenditures (2021-2022): $18,227.67

Stephen Schlauch

Schlauch previously ran against Markosek for a seat in the House’s 25th District in 2018 but was unsuccessful. Schlauch is a long-time financial manager who has worked for BNY Mellon and Federated Investors. He previously served as a member of the Plum Borough School Board. According to his campaign website, Schlauch would focus on helping small businesses, supporting a “top-quality education” and ensuring local police have “tools and training.”