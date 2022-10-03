© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WESA's radio signal is down in New Baltimore. We are working on a fix.
WESA Voter Guide
wesa voting matters series square logo.png
WESA Voting Matters
An initiative to provide nonpartisan, independent elections journalism for southwestern Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State House 25th District: A guide to the 2022 general election and candidates

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published October 3, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT
State House 25th District WESA Voter Guide.png
90.5 WESA

What's at stake: Pennsylvania’s State House map drew heavy criticisms from Republicans when it was first introduced, but the Democratic-leaning 25th House District didn’t change much. It includes North Versailles, Monroeville, East McKeesport, Pitcairn, Turtle Creek, Wall, Wilmerding, and portions of Plum and Trafford. Incumbent Rep. Brandon Markosek, a conservative Democrat who all but inherited the seat from his father Joseph Markosek, is running against Republican Stephen Schlauch.

Brandon Markosek

Brandon Markosek
Jacqueline Larma
/
AP
Brandon Markosek

Markosek, the Democratic incumbent, has held the office since 2019, when his father Joseph Markosek stepped down from the 25th District after a quarter-century. Like his father, Markosek is among the more conservative members of the county's Democratic delegation, though recently he joined with his party to oppose a bill that limits opportunities for transgender athletes. Prior to becoming a state legislator, Markosek worked as a community outreach representative for state Sen. Jim Brewster. He says his priorities include economic development, senior care, education, public safety, veteran services and infrastructure.

Party: Democratic
Experience: Pennsylvania House of Representatives – 25th District (2019 – present)
Education: Duquesne University (B.S.); University of Pittsburgh (M.P.A.)
Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter
Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters
Major endorsements: Allegheny County Democratic Committee; Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers
Fundraising:
Total contributions (2021-2022): $68,343.15
Total expenditures (2021-2022): $18,227.67

Stephen Schlauch

Schlauch previously ran against Markosek for a seat in the House’s 25th District in 2018 but was unsuccessful. Schlauch is a long-time financial manager who has worked for BNY Mellon and Federated Investors. He previously served as a member of the Plum Borough School Board. According to his campaign website, Schlauch would focus on helping small businesses, supporting a “top-quality education” and ensuring local police have “tools and training.”

Party: Republican
Experience: Plum Borough School District Board of School Directors (2016 – 2020)
Education: Washington & Jefferson College (B.A.)
Links: Website | Facebook | LinkedIn
Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters
Major endorsements: n/a
Fundraising:
Total Contributions (2021-2022): $41,390.00
Total Expenditures (2021-2022): $6,805.58

Tags
WESA Voter Guide Pennsylvania State House 25th DistrictBrandon MarkosekWESA Voter Guide Profile
Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
See stories by Julia Zenkevich

Load More