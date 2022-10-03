Pennsylvania State House 25th District: A guide to the 2022 general election and candidates
What's at stake: Pennsylvania’s State House map drew heavy criticisms from Republicans when it was first introduced, but the Democratic-leaning 25th House District didn’t change much. It includes North Versailles, Monroeville, East McKeesport, Pitcairn, Turtle Creek, Wall, Wilmerding, and portions of Plum and Trafford. Incumbent Rep. Brandon Markosek, a conservative Democrat who all but inherited the seat from his father Joseph Markosek, is running against Republican Stephen Schlauch.
Brandon Markosek
Markosek, the Democratic incumbent, has held the office since 2019, when his father Joseph Markosek stepped down from the 25th District after a quarter-century. Like his father, Markosek is among the more conservative members of the county's Democratic delegation, though recently he joined with his party to oppose a bill that limits opportunities for transgender athletes. Prior to becoming a state legislator, Markosek worked as a community outreach representative for state Sen. Jim Brewster. He says his priorities include economic development, senior care, education, public safety, veteran services and infrastructure.
Party: Democratic
Experience: Pennsylvania House of Representatives – 25th District (2019 – present)
Education: Duquesne University (B.S.); University of Pittsburgh (M.P.A.)
Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter
Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters
Major endorsements: Allegheny County Democratic Committee; Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers
Fundraising:
Total contributions (2021-2022): $68,343.15
Total expenditures (2021-2022): $18,227.67
Stephen Schlauch
Schlauch previously ran against Markosek for a seat in the House’s 25th District in 2018 but was unsuccessful. Schlauch is a long-time financial manager who has worked for BNY Mellon and Federated Investors. He previously served as a member of the Plum Borough School Board. According to his campaign website, Schlauch would focus on helping small businesses, supporting a “top-quality education” and ensuring local police have “tools and training.”
Party: Republican
Experience: Plum Borough School District Board of School Directors (2016 – 2020)
Education: Washington & Jefferson College (B.A.)
Links: Website | Facebook | LinkedIn
Candidate surveys: League of Women Voters
Major endorsements: n/a
Fundraising:
Total Contributions (2021-2022): $41,390.00
Total Expenditures (2021-2022): $6,805.58