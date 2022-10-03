Pennsylvania State House 28th District: A guide to the 2022 general election and candidates

What’s at stake: Republican state Rep. Rob Mercuri is looking to defend his seat representing the 28th District against Democrat Alison Duncan, who landed a spot on the Nov. 8 ballot after a successful write-in campaign in the spring. The district represents northern suburban Pittsburgh communities including Bradford Woods, McCandless, and Marshall, Pine, Richland and West Deer townships, as well as parts of Hampton Township. A Republican has held the seat since 1969; before Mercuri, Mike Turzai held the seat for 19 years.

Alison Duncan

Courtesy the Duncan campaign Alison Duncan

An owner of a graphic design business, Duncan says she decided to run for the seat after watching “a majority of our legislators put their own interests ahead of yours." Duncan says she is passionate about reproductive freedom, voting rights and ethics reform in Harrisburg. She lives in Pine Township, is married and has two children enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh.

Party: Democratic

Experience: Pine Township Democratic Committee – vice chair (2018 – 2022)

Progress PA – board member (2017 – present)

Education: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (B.A., B.F.A.)

Major endorsements: Pennsylvania AFL-CIO; Pennsylvania State Education Association; Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers; Represent PA

Fundraising: Has not filed

Rob Mercuri

Courtesy the Mercuri campaign Rob Mercuri

Mercuri served as a captain in the U.S. Army and is a former senior vice president of PNC Bank. He says he is dedicated to fiscal responsibility and seeks to lower taxes while making “targeted investments in our economy, schools and other vital programs and services,” according to his campaign website. He's also a staunch opponent of abortion rights. He and his wife, Kelsey, own a UPS store in Wexford and live in Pine Township with their three children.