© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WESA's radio signal is down in New Baltimore. We are working on a fix.
WESA Voter Guide
wesa voting matters series square logo.png
WESA Voting Matters
An initiative to provide nonpartisan, independent elections journalism for southwestern Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State House 30th District: A guide to the 2022 general election and candidates

90.5 WESA | By Kate Giammarise
Published October 3, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT
State House 30th District WESA Voter Guide.png
90.5 WESA

What’s at stake: This North Hills district is expected to be among the most competitive state House races in November as Democrats try to wrest control of the chamber from majority Republicans. That’s partly because the newly redistricted 30th District is an open seat, with no incumbent running, and because it is roughly split between Democrats and Republicans. There’s very little overlap with the old district. The new district covers North Hills suburbs including Franklin Park, McCandless, Kilbuck Township, Emsworth, Ben Avon, and parts of Hampton Township. Voters will choose between Democrat Dr. Arvind Venkat, an ER physician and first-time candidate, and Republican Cindy Kirk, a nurse administrator and former Allegheny County Council member.

Cindy Kirk

cindy_kirk_photo.jpg
Jared Murphy
/
90.5 WESA

Until she stepped down to run for the state House, Kirk was one of just two Republicans on Allegheny County Council, where she represented District 2 for more than half a decade. The McCandless resident, a nurse-administrator at UPMC, chaired council’s health committee, where she first bottled up and then supported a paid-sick-leave bill after changes were made to it. She’s long been active in Republican politics, serving on the state and local party committees.

Party: Republican
Experience: Allegheny County Council member (2016 – 2022)
Education: University of Pittsburgh (B.S.N., M.S.N.)
Links: Website | Facebook
Candidate surveys: WESA Candidate Survey, League of Women Voters
Major endorsements: Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 1; Americans for Prosperity; PA Chamber of Business and Industry.
Fundraising:
Total contributions: $38,006.70
Total expenditures: $25,186.19
Worth reading: "Key Republican flips on Allegheny County’s paid sick-time bill" (An-Li Herring, WESA)
"Allegheny County Council to seek public input on potential police review board" (An-Li Herring, WESA)

Arvind Venkat

venkat.jpg
Courtesy Venkat campaign
Arvind Venkat

Venkat is an emergency-room physician who says he was inspired to run after the coronavirus pandemic revealed the weakness of a number of government institutions. He adheres to the Democratic platform on a host of issues, including abortion, but unlike some Democrats, he says that natural-gas drilling can be done safely if properly regulated.

Party: Democrat  
Experience: Vice Chair for Research and Faculty Academic Affairs, Department of Emergency Medicine, Allegheny Health Network (2013 – present)
National Director of Research, US Acute Care Solutions (2014 – present)
Professor of Emergency Medicine, Drexel University College of Medicine (2016 – present)
Education: Harvard University (A.B.); Yale University (M.D.)
Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn
Candidate surveys: WESA Candidate Survey, League of Women Voters
Major endorsements: Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates; Teamsters Joint Council 40, SEIU PA, more here.
Fundraising:
Total contributions: $508,404.05
Total expenditures: $51,536.34
Worth reading: "ER physician launches bid for swing-seat district in North Hills" (Chris Potter, WESA)

Tags
WESA Voter Guide Pennsylvania State House 30th DistrictArvind VenkatCindy KirkWESA Voter Guide Profile
Kate Giammarise
Kate Giammarise focuses her reporting on poverty, social services and affordable housing. Before joining WESA, she covered those topics for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for nearly five years; prior to that, she spent several years in the paper’s Harrisburg bureau covering the legislature, governor and state government. She can be reached at kgiammarise@wesa.fm or 412-697-2953.
See stories by Kate Giammarise

Load More