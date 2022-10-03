Pennsylvania State House 30th District: A guide to the 2022 general election and candidates

What’s at stake: This North Hills district is expected to be among the most competitive state House races in November as Democrats try to wrest control of the chamber from majority Republicans. That’s partly because the newly redistricted 30th District is an open seat, with no incumbent running, and because it is roughly split between Democrats and Republicans. There’s very little overlap with the old district. The new district covers North Hills suburbs including Franklin Park, McCandless, Kilbuck Township, Emsworth, Ben Avon, and parts of Hampton Township. Voters will choose between Democrat Dr. Arvind Venkat, an ER physician and first-time candidate, and Republican Cindy Kirk, a nurse administrator and former Allegheny County Council member.

Cindy Kirk

Jared Murphy / 90.5 WESA

Until she stepped down to run for the state House, Kirk was one of just two Republicans on Allegheny County Council, where she represented District 2 for more than half a decade. The McCandless resident, a nurse-administrator at UPMC, chaired council’s health committee, where she first bottled up and then supported a paid-sick-leave bill after changes were made to it. She’s long been active in Republican politics, serving on the state and local party committees.

Party: Republican

Experience: Allegheny County Council member (2016 – 2022)

Education: University of Pittsburgh (B.S.N., M.S.N.)

Links: Website | Facebook

Candidate surveys: WESA Candidate Survey, League of Women Voters

Major endorsements: Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 1; Americans for Prosperity; PA Chamber of Business and Industry.

Fundraising:

Total contributions: $38,006.70

Total expenditures: $25,186.19

Worth reading: "Key Republican flips on Allegheny County’s paid sick-time bill" (An-Li Herring, WESA)

"Allegheny County Council to seek public input on potential police review board" (An-Li Herring, WESA)

Arvind Venkat

Courtesy Venkat campaign Arvind Venkat

Venkat is an emergency-room physician who says he was inspired to run after the coronavirus pandemic revealed the weakness of a number of government institutions. He adheres to the Democratic platform on a host of issues, including abortion, but unlike some Democrats, he says that natural-gas drilling can be done safely if properly regulated.

Party: Democrat

Experience: Vice Chair for Research and Faculty Academic Affairs, Department of Emergency Medicine, Allegheny Health Network (2013 – present)

National Director of Research, US Acute Care Solutions (2014 – present)

Professor of Emergency Medicine, Drexel University College of Medicine (2016 – present)

Education: Harvard University (A.B.); Yale University (M.D.)

Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn

Candidate surveys: WESA Candidate Survey, League of Women Voters

Major endorsements: Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates; Teamsters Joint Council 40, SEIU PA, more here.

Fundraising:

Total contributions: $508,404.05

Total expenditures: $51,536.34

Worth reading: "ER physician launches bid for swing-seat district in North Hills" (Chris Potter, WESA)

