Pennsylvania State House 35th District: A guide to the 2022 general election and candidates

What’s at stake: Republican Don Nevills, a Navy veteran with municipal utilities authority and redevelopment authority board seats under his belt, is challenging incumbent Democrat Austin Davis for the 35th District seat. Davis also is seeking the lieutenant governor’s office. If he wins both races and opts to ascend to the statewide position, then a special election will be held to fill the seat. Davis initially won his seat representing suburban Pittsburgh in Harrisburg by special election in 2018 and was re-elected in 2020.

Austin Davis

Davis has spent much of his life in politics and the Pittsburgh area, including in his hometown of McKeesport. A former aide to county executive Rich Fitzgerald, his accomplishments in the areas of affordable housing development and gun violence prevention during his time in Harrisburg were cited by City & State PA; the political news outlet included Davis on its "2022 Pennsylvania Forty under 40" list . The youngest and first Black state representative elected from his district in 2018, Davis would be the state’s first Black lieutenant governor if he wins that race .

Party: Democratic

Experience: Pennsylvania House of Representatives – 35th District (2018 – present)

Education: University of Pittsburgh (B.S.)

Fundraising:

Total contributions (2021-2022): $3,165,264.54

Total expenditures (2021-2022): $3,008,510.21

(Note: Includes contributions/expenditures for lieutenant governor race).

Don Nevills

Nevills, 58, runs Jolly Roger Tattoo Supply in Clairton with his wife Paula. Born and raised in western Pennsylvania, Nevills entered the U.S. Navy after high school and served for 14 years. He served on the board for Clairton's redevelopment authority and ran for the 18th Congressional District in 2019. He spent a year on the Clairton Municipal Utilities Authority before stepping aside to focus on his campaign in the 35th State House District.