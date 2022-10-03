Pennsylvania State House 42nd District: A guide to the 2022 general election and candidates

What's at stake: The 42nd District represents the South Hills suburbs of Mt. Lebanon, Dormont, Castle Shannon, Baldwin Township and the northern part of Upper St. Clair. Democrat Dan Miller has represented the district since 2013, when he was elected in a special election. Patricia Tylka is challenging him after winning the Republican primary as a write-in candidate.

Dan Miller

Courtesy the Miller campaign Dan Miller

Like many Allegheny County Democrats, Miller emphasizes his support for and by labor unions. He is also an advocate of Gov. Tom Wolf’s increases in education funding, especially for historically disadvantaged districts. Miller, a former teacher and public defender, says he’s personally seen the challenges faced by those with disabilities or mental illnesses. He says he has worked to change state laws on these issues, particularly to provide better workforce education and workforce opportunities.

Party: Democratic

Experience: Pennsylvania House of Representatives – 42nd District (2013 – present)

House Democratic Caucus chair (2020 - present)

Education: Western Connecticut University (B.S), Catholic University of America (J.D.)

Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter

Candidate surveys: WESA Candidate Survey ; League of Women Voters

Major endorsements: Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, Sierra Club

Fundraising:

Total contributions: $69,067.61

Total expenditures: $114,177.06

Pat Tylka

Tylka grew up in western Pennsylvania with a family that valued education, hard work and family. She worked at St. Thomas More School, a Catholic school in Bethel Park, and says she knows what it means to be a parent and educator and wants to see more transparency for public school districts. Tylka says she wants to ensure parents have the right to oversee their child’s education and is specifically concerned about “woke ideologies” being taught. Tylka, who most recently worked as a hospice representative, also says Pennsylvania needs to do a better job of serving seniors.