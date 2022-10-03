Pennsylvania State House 58th District: A guide to the 2022 general election and candidates

What’s at stake: Republican state Rep. Eric Davanzo is running for a second term representing Pennsylvania’s 58th District against Democrat Ken Bach. Bach, past president of the Yough School Board, has run for the 58th district before . Since then, voter registration has actually shifted in favor of the GOP due to district boundaries changing when state lawmakers redrew Pennsylvania's legislative maps. Now, 48 percent of voters there are registered Republicans versus 46 percent in the old district.

Ken Bach

After more than a decade on the Yough School Board, Bach says he saw how state laws limit local officials’ ability to affect positive change — and that was a big factor in the U.S. Navy veteran and auto shop owner’s first run for state office a few years ago. With the pandemic only compounding the public education crisis, Bach revived his campaign. “Republicans have weaponized education to win elections by saying it’s terrible,” Bach says. “They’re not trying to fix it, they’re trying to destroy it.” Bach says his priority remains public education funding because relying on property taxes merely exacerbates the inequities among communities, which already affect children’s lives outside school. Instead, he’s calling for using existing taxes to pay for public education.

Party: Democratic

Experience: Yough School Board (2007-2021)

Owner, Bach Auto

Education: California University of Pennsylvania (Penn West)

Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Candidate surveys: WESA Candidate Survey ; League of Women Voters

Fundraising:

Total contributions (2021-2022): $1,838

Total expenditures (2021-2022): $107.18

Eric Davanzo

Like Bach, the 55-year-old Davanzo has deep roots in southwestern Pennsylvania. The freshman representative had been a construction manager before getting into politics . He won his seat by special election in 2020 and held onto it through another regular election later that year . Davanzo, who did not respond to multiple attempts to contact him to participate in this voting guide, co-hosts a Harrisburg-focused political talk show/roundtable with state Rep. Eric Nelson, R-Westmoreland.