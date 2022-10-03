Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District: A guide to the 2022 general election and candidates

What's at stake: The race for the 16th District has been low-key, with a decade-long incumbent facing a Democrat in a decidedly Republican district that stretches from Erie to Butler County. If anything, Republican Mike Kelly has faced more headaches from the last election, stemming from questions about his efforts to help former President Donald Trump reverse the outcome in 2020. Though outfunded, Democrat Dan Pastore has made a grassroots challenge to depict the incumbent as out-of-touch.

Mike Kelly

Keith Srakocic / AP Mike Kelly

Kelly, who owns a number of car dealerships across the region, was elected to Congress in a 2010 Tea Party wave to represent what had traditionally had been a moderate district. A strong conservative on both economic and social issues, he has tracked the area’s shift rightward, most obviously in his early support of President Donald Trump in 2016. A nationwide abortion limit he proposed last year may prove to be ahead of the curve on how conservatives try to advance the anti-abortion-rights cause. Stock trades by his wife have ranked him among a number of federal officials facing ethics questions. But he sits on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, and he has championed the cause of manufacturing within the district.

Party: Republican

Experience: U.S. Congress (2011 – present)

Education: University of Notre Dame

Major endorsements: Kelly is supported by a broad array of business groups.

Fundraising:

Total raised (2021-2022): $873,151.64

Total spent (2021-2022): $572,138.24

Worth reading:

"Western Pa. congressman's federal abortion-ban proposal gains support after Supreme Court ruling " (Chris Potter, WESA)

"Kelly says he didn't know former aide part of 'false elector' scheme, even as his office confirms it " (Chris Potter, WESA)

"U.S. Rep Mike Kelly, a Republican, seeking a seventh term in Congress " (Erie Times-News)

Dan Pastore

Courtesy the Pastore campaign Dan Pastore

An attorney, businessman and Erie County native, Pastore has never run for office before, but he won the right to challenge Kelly this fall by easily besting Richard Telesz in the Democratic primary. The district has attracted little of the national attention — or money — of those deemed more competitive, but Pastore has invested his own money to finance his bid. Pastore’s political agenda is solidly Democratic, with an emphasis on labor issues, abortion rights and sharp attacks on Kelly.