WESA Voting Matters
Historically, voter turnout at midterm elections is lower than presidential elections, despite the fact that the outcomes of midterms are vital, laying the foundation for the future of our region, state and country. The mission of WESA Voting Matters is to ensure that the greatest number of eligible voters go into this November’s midterm election prepared to make choices that create the future they want for their families and their communities.
Here you will find reporting from WESA News, our state partners, and NPR on key issues from public policy platforms to election integrity. You will also find links to election specials presented by NPR, American Public Media, and other public radio partners. And you can access the WESA Voter Guide, which covers key races and issues in 11 counties across southwestern Pennsylvania, beginning October 4, 2022.
WESA 2022 Election Coverage
WESA Voter Guide
Coming in early October — an updated version of the WESA Voter Guide, featuring essential information on voting, as well as in-depth profiles of candidates running for federal and state office in southwestern Pennsylvania.
