Vaccines In, Masks Off: Does This Mean It's Time To Go Back To The Office?

It's been well over a year since many people in the U.S. began working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country's vaccination rate is nearing 40% and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying fully vaccinated people don't need to don masks anymore, the conversation surrounding the future of work is as relevant as ever.

Are the days of having to routinely tell your co-workers they are muted on Zoom over? Will people be able to trade in their comfy sweatpants for business casual? Is the dreaded, but perhaps oddly missed, daily commute coming back?

Or ... will work from home stick around?

NPR's All Things Considered wants to know what work has looked like for you the past year, and how you feel about going back to the office.

Share your thoughts and questions with us in the form below and an NPR producer may be in touch for an upcoming story we're working on.

